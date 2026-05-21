North Carolina Offers Top Prospect in 2027 Class

It has been a hectic offseason for head coach Michael Malone, who has constructed a compelling roster heading into the 2026-27 college basketball season.

Despite that, the 54-year-old head coach is not taking a break from the recruiting process. Adan Diggs, who ranked as the top prospect in the 2028 class, reclassified to the 2027 class. In addition to moving up his eligibility by one year, the potential superstar guard received an offer from the North Carolina Tar Heels.

Apr 6, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets head coach Michael Malone during the second quarter against the Indiana Pacers at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Shortly after the news broke that Diggs reclassified, Rivals' National Recruiting Analyst Jamie Shaw provided a scouting report on the 6-foot-4 guard.

Diggs' Scouting Report

Jan 3, 2026; Dallas, Texas, USA; A view of the North Carolina Tar Heels logo on the shorts of forward Caleb Wilson (8) during the second half against the SMU Mustangs at Moody Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

"Looking at Adan Diggs, you see a lengthy 6-foot-4 player with quality movement skills," Shaw stated. "He has the adequate positional size for an on-ball advantage creator, along with the fluid athletic traits and the plus length that will scale up as he continues to progress in level."

"While his game expands further than just the shooting, it is his ability to rise up and knock down a shot that opens things up for him at different levels on the floor," Shaw continued. "He is comfortable stepping into his shot off the bounce or playing off a teammate who collapses and kicks."

Mar 27, 2024; Los Angeles, CA, USA; The North Carolina Tar Heels logo on the video board during practice prior to NCAA Tournament at West Regional at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

"And while the shooting, especially when paired with the positional size and physical traits, provides an interesting floor for Diggs moving forward," Shaw elaborated. "However, he has also shown himself capable of self-creating off the bounce. Not only does he get his team into sets, but he also gets himself into advantageous positions to score the ball. He does not have a breakdown-type handle that is filled with counters and hesitations."

"But he does have a decisive handle with a smooth pace," Shaw explained. "He plays with good balance and developing footwork, which helps him get into his spots. Continuing to identify his spots in the half-court and developing his game to be able to consistently get to those spots is the next step for him."

Malone Sending a Message

Mar 24, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets head coach Michael Malone gestures in the third quarter against the Chicago Bulls at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images | Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

While this offseason has revolved around establishing the foundation in Chapel Hill, with several acquisitions providing stability, Malone has been aggressive in pursuing elite talent in each of the next two recruiting classes.

North Carolina may be a work in progress in 2026, but the longtime NBA head coach is clearly operating with the mindset that he will have the program in a much better position than when he arrived. Over the last five years, the Tar Heels have lost credibility, with two consecutive first-round exits in the NCAA Tournament and missing the tournament in 2023.

Apr 4, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Denver Nuggets head coach Michael Malone yells direction during a game against the Golden State Warriors in the third period at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: David Gonzales-Imagn Images | David Gonzales-Imagn Images

Not only has Malone restored confidence in Chapel Hill, but he is sending a clear message by his activity in the recruitment process . By the end of next season, North Carolina may be viewed differently and on its way back to its rightful spot as one of the elite Blue Blood programs. Obviously, the Tar Heels are not going to land all of their preferred targets in the future, but Malone is building the stepping stones to accumulating as much talent as possible moving forward.

When assessing the Tar Heels’ pursuit of Diggs, North Carolina could be without Terrence Brown, Neoklis Avdalas, and Matt Able entering the 2027 season, which is why we have seen Malone and his staff heavily pursue guards in both the 2027 and 2028 classes. The Tar Heels may not be a national title contender next season, but that narrative could quickly flip in the near future.