North Carolina Receives Major Update on Alexandros Samodurov
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The North Carolina Tar Heels' 2026-27 roster is near complete, with a couple of pieces hanging in the balance.
One of those pieces is Greek center Alexandros Samodurov, who was falsely reported as officially signing with North Carolina last week. While it is not official yet, according to Inside Carolina's Sherrell McMillan, it is closer to becoming a reality.
McMillan's Report
- “I think you can gather from all the reporting where this is heading,” McMillan said. “It’s just that in this situation, we have kind of a way we do things, and it requires confirmation from multiple folks and until we get that, we can’t report it."
- "Obviously, we’re aware of everything that’s out there, and I’m not going to say that it’s not true (that he committed), because I don’t think that it’s true, but we just can’t confirm it. I would say do with that what you will, but I think that’s where things stand and it seems pretty clear where it’s headed.”
What This Means For North Carolina
Based on this report, it appears that the Tar Heels are entrenched as the favorites to land Samodurov. It would be a massive deal, as Malone has been in a heavy pursuit of the overseas big man. Not only has the 54-year-old head coach proved to be an effective recruiter, but in this specific case, Samodurov's connection with one of Malone's transfer portal acquisitions is a major factor in North Carolina having had the inside track on Samodurov's services.
- “Same agents, number one,” 247Sports' David Sisk said. “Number two, they (Samodurov and Avdalas) go back a long way from when they were together in Greece. They had even talked when they were younger about playing together if they went overseas to college or the pros, what have you. Evidently, they still have a close friendship.”
One area of the Tar Heels' roster that is ambiguous is the center rotation, with Sayon Keita and Cade Bennerman as the only two legitimate options. Although Samodurov is undersized as a center, he possesses a more versatile skill set than the other two, as he can operate on the perimeter as a shooter and passer.
If Samodurov lands in Chapel Hill, which appears inevitable, he would most likely serve as a bench contributor, coming in for Jarin Stevenson or Sayon Keita, depending on the circumstances. Samodurov, alongside Keita as a power forward, would be a nightmarish combination for North Carolina's opponents.
This would finally solve North Carolina's center rotation, and leaves Matt Able as the final puzzle piece to finalize the Tar Heels' revamped roster.
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Logan Lazarczyk is a graduate of the University of Missouri-Kansas City, where he earned a Bachelor of Arts in Communication Studies with an emphasis in Journalism. Logan joined our team with extensive experience, having previously written and worked for media entities such as USA Today and Union Broadcasting.