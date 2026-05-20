North Carolina Receives Major Update on Alexandros Samodurov

The North Carolina Tar Heels' 2026-27 roster is near complete, with a couple of pieces hanging in the balance.

One of those pieces is Greek center Alexandros Samodurov, who was falsely reported as officially signing with North Carolina last week. While it is not official yet, according to Inside Carolina's Sherrell McMillan , it is closer to becoming a reality.

McMillan's Report

Jan 3, 2026; Dallas, Texas, USA; A view of the North Carolina Tar Heels logo on the shorts of forward Caleb Wilson (8) during the second half against the SMU Mustangs at Moody Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

“I think you can gather from all the reporting where this is heading,” McMillan said. “It’s just that in this situation, we have kind of a way we do things, and it requires confirmation from multiple folks and until we get that, we can’t report it."

"Obviously, we’re aware of everything that’s out there, and I’m not going to say that it’s not true (that he committed), because I don’t think that it’s true, but we just can’t confirm it. I would say do with that what you will, but I think that’s where things stand and it seems pretty clear where it’s headed.”

What This Means For North Carolina

Apr 6, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets head coach Michael Malone reacts in the second half against the Indiana Pacers at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Based on this report, it appears that the Tar Heels are entrenched as the favorites to land Samodurov. It would be a massive deal, as Malone has been in a heavy pursuit of the overseas big man. Not only has the 54-year-old head coach proved to be an effective recruiter, but in this specific case, Samodurov's connection with one of Malone's transfer portal acquisitions is a major factor in North Carolina having had the inside track on Samodurov's services.

“Same agents, number one,” 247Sports' David Sisk said. “Number two, they (Samodurov and Avdalas) go back a long way from when they were together in Greece. They had even talked when they were younger about playing together if they went overseas to college or the pros, what have you. Evidently, they still have a close friendship.”

Feb 7, 2026; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; Virginia Tech Hokies guard Neoklis Avdalas (17) dribbles with the ball guarded by NC State Wolfpack guard Quadir Copeland (11) during the first half of the game at Lenovo Center. Mandatory Credit: Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images | Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images

One area of the Tar Heels' roster that is ambiguous is the center rotation, with Sayon Keita and Cade Bennerman as the only two legitimate options. Although Samodurov is undersized as a center, he possesses a more versatile skill set than the other two, as he can operate on the perimeter as a shooter and passer.

If Samodurov lands in Chapel Hill, which appears inevitable, he would most likely serve as a bench contributor, coming in for Jarin Stevenson or Sayon Keita, depending on the circumstances. Samodurov, alongside Keita as a power forward, would be a nightmarish combination for North Carolina's opponents.

Mar 19, 2026; Greenville, SC, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels forward Jarin Stevenson (15) celebrates after a play against the VCU Rams in the second half of a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

This would finally solve North Carolina's center rotation , and leaves Matt Able as the final puzzle piece to finalize the Tar Heels' revamped roster.