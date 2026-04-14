One Landing Spot for Top UNC NFL Draft Prospects

The North Carolina Tar Heels are hoping to have at least one player drafted from their program next week when the NFL Draft begins on April 23.

North Carolina was not a loaded team last year, coming off a 4-8 season, but some defenders and special teams players stood out to earn themselves a potential selection or priority signing in undrafted free agency immediately following the draft. With that in mind, let's look at one NFL team each of the top three prospects from Chapel Hill could be drafted to.

Marcus Allen, Cornerback: Seattle Seahawks

Feb 26, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; North Carolina defensive back Marcus Allen (DB02) speaks to members of the media at the NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images | Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images

The Seahawks have loved bigger cornerbacks for as long as I can remember during the John Schneider era. It doesn't matter who the coach or system is; having long defenders is always a plus for an NFL defense. As a potential late-round, priority free agent prospect, Allen has the size (6-foot-1, 195 pounds), length (near-79-inch wingspan), and athleticism worth taking the chance on.

Allen's patience in press and instincts in zone and for route patterns in front of him allow him to bring a steady veteran mindset to the backend of an NFL roster. His special teams ability on punt coverages could help him make a 53-man roster, whether in Seattle or elsewhere.

Rece Venhoff, Kicker: Los Angeles Rams

Sep 13, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels place kicker Rece Verhoff (90) kicks a field goal in the first quarter at Kenan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

The Rams' Achilles heel in 2025 was their special teams play. Time and time again, all four core units were inconsistent, giving up big plays when it mattered most, and they failed to seal the deal when they needed it. With a new special teams coordinator, Raymond "Bubba" Ventrone, Los Angeles could look for competition across the board, especially at kicker.

Verhoff flashed a strong leg this past season for the Tar Heels, making 10-11 kicks from 40 and a career-long 57-yard boot during the regular season. He'll find himself on an NFL roster somewhere after finishing the season at Chapel Hill, making nearly 83 percent of his kicks.

Thaddeus Dixon, Cornerback: Atlanta Falcons

Jan 29, 2026; Mobile, AL, USA; National defensive back Thaddeus Dixon (1) of North Carolina practices during National Senior Bowl practice at Hancock Whitney Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vasha Hunt-Imagn Images | Vasha Hunt-Imagn Images

Defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich remains in Atlanta after having one of the most productive defenses in the NFL in 2025. The cornerback room could use better, and despite lacking a first-round selection, look for the Falcons to add to the room, whether it be early or late in the selection process.

Dixon is a pure Cover 2 cornerback who does well playing flat or trail coverages and can assert himself at the catch point against underneath concepts or intermediate routes to the sideline. His physicality allows him to re-route pass-catchers and disrupt timing and rhythm between the wide receiver and quarterback. Added in the special teams value, Dixon would be a great fit with the Falcons.