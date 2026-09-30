One Potential Transfer Candidate for UNC After This Season

As much as Tar Heel fans hate it, it's almost a guarantee that players on this roster will enter the transfer portal at the end of the season.

Having a program return 100% of its roster is rare, especially in today’s college sports. With that being said, the Tar Heels' roster has a lot of viable talent on it, and only so many minutes to go around.

One Tar Heel could have a viable reason to leave this next offseason, but all Heels fans are hoping that’s not the case.

Isaiah Denis Candidate To Transfer Next Offseason

Nov 14, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels guard Isaiah Denis (5) brings the ball up court against the North Carolina Central Eagles during the second half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Kinser-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

As much as I’d hate to see it, Isaiah Denis could be presented with an interesting opportunity. He’s already tried to transfer once following Hubert Davis’ departure, but ultimately returned after meeting with Michael Malone.

Isaiah Denis hasn’t received the playing time he’d probably hoped for after coming to North Carolina as a 4-star prospect. This year, it could also be difficult to fit him on the floor for an extended period of time, depending on how his offseason has shaped up.

Dec 22, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels guard Isaiah Denis (5) celebrates during the second half against the East Carolina Pirates at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Kinser-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With so many transfers and players ahead on the depth chart, Denis’ role this season would likely come off the bench. He could very well carve out a role that is significant and valuable to the team, but it still may not match the expectations he had coming out of high school.

Denis May Have a Decision Next Offseason

Next offseason, Denis may have to choose between returning to North Carolina for a second year under Malone and hoping for an expanded role, or transferring elsewhere and finally landing a guaranteed starting opportunity.

Jan 21, 2026; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels guard Isaiah Denis (5) with the ball as Notre Dame Fighting Irish forward Ryder Frost (7) defends in the second half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This offseason should have given Denis a major opportunity to develop as a player and, hopefully, carve out a role in the rotation. Again, with so many players with legitimate cases for playing time, it will be very interesting to see how Malone divides minutes and whether or not experience plays into it.

Denis doesn’t have a lot of experience on the court, but we’ve seen flashes of what he can do when he does get a chance. Staying at North Carolina under Malone could provide Denis with a great opportunity to develop into a star player by next season, and it’s something that plenty of Carolina fans can hope for.

Nov 14, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels guard Isaiah Denis (5) drives past North Carolina Central Eagles guard Justin Edwards (12) during the second half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Kinser-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Denis has a lot of talent, and it’s a shame we haven’t seen more of it up to this point. It’s now up to Malone to utilize and develop Denis as a player and convince him that this is his long-term home.