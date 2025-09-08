PFF Breaks Down UNC’s Defensive Play in Charlotte Victory
Pro Football Focus released its graded breakdown of North Carolina’s 20-3 win over Charlotte.
North Carolina’s defense looked like a different unit against Charlotte, limiting the 49ers to only 271 yards of offense — a drastic improvement from the 542 they gave up to TCU the week prior. The Tar Heels also surrendered just three points, marking their most dominant performance in almost a quarter-century, dating back to a 38-3 upset of No. 13 Clemson on Oct. 20, 2001.
Moreover, Charlotte mustered just 21 yards on 29 rushing attempts — a paltry 0.7 yards per carry. Even when excluding sack yardage, the 49ers managed only 45 yards on 23 carries, averaging 1.9 yards per rush.
Here's an explanation of how PFF's grading works: On every play, a PFF analyst will grade each player on a scale of -2 to +2, ranging from a pick-six to a late touchdown pass with expected plays graded as a 0. Each game is graded by two different analysts and any discrepancies are settled by a senior analyst. Grades are then normalized to account for game situation and converted to a 0-100 scale.
Here is a breakdown of the defense according to PFF.
Overall Defensive Grades
30-39: Very Poor
40-49: Poor
50-59: Below Average
60-69: Average
70-79: Above Average
80-89: Good
90-100: Elite
Top Defensive Performers
DB Gavin Gibson – 77.6 Defense, 66.2 Run Defense, 66.3 Tackling, 78.3 Coverage
Gibson was the highest rated defensive starter. He had six tacjles, a tackle for a loss, a pass breakup and four stops. He also only allowed two catches on five targets (40% catch rate) for 19 yards.
LB Mikai Gbayor – 77.0 Defense, 74.3 Run Defense, 62.3 Tackling, 71.3 Coverage
Gbayor led the team in tackles along with Gibson with six total. He also had a tackle for loss and three stops.
CB Thaddeus Dixon – 76.5 Defense, 64.1 Run Defense, 76.6 Coverage
Dixon was a beast even though hardly anyone said his name much throughout the game. That means the 49ers didn’t want to throw the ball to his side of the field. They truly didn't as the ball was thrown to Dixon's way twice in 33 coverage snaps.
LB Andrew Simpson – 71.1 Defense, 76.2 Run Defense, 80.4 Tackling, 81.2 Pass Rush
Simpson had another outstanding game as he recorded four tackles with two tackles for loss and picked up UNC's first sack of the season.
CB Marcus Allen – 68.7 Defense, 63.7 Run Defense, 78.8 Tackling, 68.2 Coverage
After he was a walking punching bag from nearly every UNC fan after his performance against TCU, Marcus Allen had a rebound game as he had two pass breakups and stuck to his opposition like glue.
