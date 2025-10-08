All Tar Heels

UNC Holds Steady in Final Preseason Top 25

North Carolina continues to insert themselves into Top 25 consideration ahead of the 2025-26 men's college basketball season.

Jordon Lawrenz

Mar 13, 2025; Charlotte, NC, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Hubert Davis during the first half against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images
Mar 13, 2025; Charlotte, NC, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Hubert Davis during the first half against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images / Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images
After all the talk of the offseason, the 2025-26 men's college basketball season is right around the corner. HC Hubert Davis is looking to lead North Carolina back to the promised land, and he's got some support in his fifth season at the helm.

The 2024 ACC Coach of the Year has done enough to crack the Top 25. ESPN's Jeff Borzello released his final set of rankings ahead of the new season as UNC snuck its way in at No. 25.

Mar 20, 2025; Milwaukee, WI, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Hubert Davis watches team workout during NCAA Tournament First Round Practice at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images / Benny Sieu-Imagn Images

While the Tar Heels are only one loss away from slipping out of the rankings, there are a slew of UNC players who are set to make an impact elsewhere. St. John's sits at No. 5 as they brought in Ian Jackson, No. 8 Michigan sees Elliot Cadeau come to town, and No. 24 NC State was able to secure Ven-Allen Lubin.

Some teams saw movement in the final set of rankings, but UNC has remained No. 25. Borzello's projected starting lineup for the Tar Heels sees three transfers and a No. 5 recruit join the fold. Seth Trimble is the lone player in the starting five to have played for the Tar Heels last season.

Mar 21, 2025; Milwaukee, WI, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels forward Jae'Lyn Withers (24) is helped off the court by guard Seth Trimble (7) and forward Ven-Allen Lubin (22) during the second half of a first round NCAA men’s tournament game against the Mississippi Rebels at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images / Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images
  • "It's a potentially pivotal season for Hubert Davis in Chapel Hill," Borzello said. "There are certainly some personnel questions entering the campaign. But there is also a collection of intriguing talent, from top-five recruit Caleb Wilson and Arizona transfer Henri Veesaar up front to international pickup Luka Bogavac and returnee Seth Trimble on the wing."

What Recruiting Transfers Add

Oct 4, 2025; Charlotte, NC, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels guard Kyan Evans (0) passes the ball in the first half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images / Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Last year with the Tar Heels, Trimble averaged 11.6 points per game. Of the projected starting five, that puts him only behind Bogavac.

  • "The point guard situation will have to be resolved," Borzello added. "Colorado State transfer Kyan Evans has experience, but freshman Derek Dixon has sparked interest."
Jan 4, 2025; Gilbert, AZ, USA; Gonzaga (DC) guard Derek Dixon (3) against Chaminade (MO) during the Hoophall West High School Invitational at Highland High School. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Dixon is a 6'5'' 200-pound freshman out of Vienna, VA. As a four-star recruit, 247Sports had him at the No. 44-ranked player. As Borzello mentioned, Evans will likely be in the starting rotation, at least at the start of the season. Should the Colorado State transfer struggle, Dixon knows that spot in the lineup is his.

Trimble is the lone senior on Davis's 2025-26 roster. While that goes to show how good UNC could be for years to come, it's become increasingly impossible to predict due to the transfer portal. Either way, the 6'3'' 200-pound Wisconsin native is looking to build off the 18 games he started in his third year with the team.

North Carolina guard Seth Trimble (7) is guarded by Mississippi forward Jaemyn Brakefield (4) during the second half of their first round NCAA men’ s basketball tournament game Friday, March 21, 2025 at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Mississippi beat North Carolina 71-64. Trimble went to Menonomee Falls High School. / Mark Hoffman / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Jordon Lawrenz serves as the Eastern United States College Recruiting beat writer On SI. Jordon is an accomplished writer covering the NFL, MLB, and college football/basketball. He has contributed to PFSN’s and Heavy’s NFL coverage. Having graduated from the University of Wisconsin - Green Bay with a Sports Communication and Journalism degree, Jordon fully embraced the sports writing lifestyle upon his relocation to Florida.