UNC Holds Steady in Final Preseason Top 25
After all the talk of the offseason, the 2025-26 men's college basketball season is right around the corner. HC Hubert Davis is looking to lead North Carolina back to the promised land, and he's got some support in his fifth season at the helm.
The 2024 ACC Coach of the Year has done enough to crack the Top 25. ESPN's Jeff Borzello released his final set of rankings ahead of the new season as UNC snuck its way in at No. 25.
While the Tar Heels are only one loss away from slipping out of the rankings, there are a slew of UNC players who are set to make an impact elsewhere. St. John's sits at No. 5 as they brought in Ian Jackson, No. 8 Michigan sees Elliot Cadeau come to town, and No. 24 NC State was able to secure Ven-Allen Lubin.
Some teams saw movement in the final set of rankings, but UNC has remained No. 25. Borzello's projected starting lineup for the Tar Heels sees three transfers and a No. 5 recruit join the fold. Seth Trimble is the lone player in the starting five to have played for the Tar Heels last season.
- "It's a potentially pivotal season for Hubert Davis in Chapel Hill," Borzello said. "There are certainly some personnel questions entering the campaign. But there is also a collection of intriguing talent, from top-five recruit Caleb Wilson and Arizona transfer Henri Veesaar up front to international pickup Luka Bogavac and returnee Seth Trimble on the wing."
What Recruiting Transfers Add
Last year with the Tar Heels, Trimble averaged 11.6 points per game. Of the projected starting five, that puts him only behind Bogavac.
- "The point guard situation will have to be resolved," Borzello added. "Colorado State transfer Kyan Evans has experience, but freshman Derek Dixon has sparked interest."
Dixon is a 6'5'' 200-pound freshman out of Vienna, VA. As a four-star recruit, 247Sports had him at the No. 44-ranked player. As Borzello mentioned, Evans will likely be in the starting rotation, at least at the start of the season. Should the Colorado State transfer struggle, Dixon knows that spot in the lineup is his.
Trimble is the lone senior on Davis's 2025-26 roster. While that goes to show how good UNC could be for years to come, it's become increasingly impossible to predict due to the transfer portal. Either way, the 6'3'' 200-pound Wisconsin native is looking to build off the 18 games he started in his third year with the team.
Please follow us on X when you click right here!
Please make sure you follow us today on our Facebook page when you click right here!