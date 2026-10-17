Projecting UNC Football’s Offensive Leaders Against Duke

The North Carolina Tar Heels are looking to win their second conference game on Saturday against the Duke Blue Devils.

Obviously, the rivalry between these two programs amplifies the significance of this contest, but both teams' seasons could swing on the result of this game. While the Tar Heels are coming off a hard-fought win over Pittsburgh last week, the Blue Devils are recovering from a shocking defeat to Georgia Tech. Nevertheless, here are projections for North Carolina's top offensive players in Week 7.

Billy Edwards Jr.

Oct 10, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels quarterback Billy Edwards Jr. (9) passes against the Pittsburgh Panthers during the first quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Stat line Projection: 20-of-29 for 201 yards, two touchdowns, and one interception

Edwards Jr. has thrown two interceptions in each of the past two games, but this is a great spot for the veteran quarterback to steady the ship. Duke's defense has mustered one interception all season and struggles to generate pressure on opposing quarterbacks. That said, you have to bake at least one interception into Edwards Jr.'s projected output.

Regardless, if Edwards Jr. was going to play at a competent level through all four quarters, it would be Saturday. Duke's defense is nothing to write home about, and the sixth-year signal caller has the protection up front and weaponry to expose an underwhelming pass rush and secondary.

Benjamin Hall

Sep 19, 2026; Clemson, South Carolina, USA; University of North Carolina Tar Heels running back Benjamin Hall (7) runs the ball down field during the third quarter against the Clemson Tigers at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ashley Tumlin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Stat Line Projection: 16 carries for 82 yards and one touchdown

Hall's performances across the last two games have been disappointing, to say the least. On the other hand, Pittsburgh and Notre Dame are two of the best run defenses in the country, and Edwards Jr.'s limitations hampered the offense's ability to establish the run.

After compiling 61 yards on 22 carries across the last two games, Hall is primed to produce substantial numbers on Saturday. If the sophomore running back struggles again, then the panic button may be pressed.

Jordan Shipp

Aug 29, 2026; Dublin, Co. Dublin, IRL; North Carolina Tar Heels wide receiver Jordan Shipp (1) carries the ball in the second half against the TCU Horned Frogs at Aviva Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Laszlo Geczo-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Stat Line Projection: seven receptions for 92 yards and one touchdown

Shipp has been utterly dominant in the last two games, accumulating 13 receptions for 202 yards. The junior wide receiver has yet to catch a touchdown this season, which is more a reflection of Edwards Jr., who has missed Shipp on several opportunities.

Considering the circumstances, Shipp should rise to the occasion and produce elite numbers. This is also a great spot for the 6-foot-2, 200-pound wideout to record his first touchdown of the season. Shipp excels at all three levels of the field, and that will be on full display against the Blue Devils on Saturday.