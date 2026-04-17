Projecting UNC's Starting Lineup Midway Through Portal Period
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It has been a little over a week since the transfer portal officially opened, and the North Carolina Tar Heels' roster has gone through major changes since last season.
Since the end of last season, Seth Trimble, Derek Dixon, Luka Bogavac, Jonathan Powell, and Zayden High have all departed Chapel Hill, including through draft declarations. Additionally, five-star recruit Dylan Mingo de-committed from North Carolina earlier this week.
The Tar Heels have signed one player in the portal while retaining a couple of players from last year's roster. Without revealing too much, here is North Carolina's current starting lineup next season.
PG: Jaydon Young
There was a brief stretch last season when the soon-to-be senior guard was inserted into the starting lineup. However, it was short-lived, as the 6-foot-3, 200-pound guard failed to make a noticeable impact. Young reverted to the bench, and his production was essentially the same.
If the Tar Heels enter next season with Young as the starting point guard, their offseason could be labeled as massively disappointing, considering that Michael Malone is supposed to have a persuasive pull.
SG: Neoklis Avdalas
Earlier this week, North Carolina landed the Virginia Tech transfer, who averaged 12.1 points, 4.6 assists, and 3.1 rebounds per game while shooting 38.6 percent from the field and 31.4 percent from three-point range.
At 6-foot-9 and 216 pounds, Avdalas is an elite playmaker off the dribble, which will be highlighted in Malone's offensive scheme.
SF: Maximo Adams
Everyone would agree that it was the right time for Hubert Davis to be fired. However, the worry with parting ways with the 55-year-old coach was that recruits who had committed to North Carolina would reconsider their decision.
That was the case with Mingo, but Adams announced last weekend that he intends to stay in Chapel Hill and play for Malone. Pairing Adams and Avdalas together could be a potent offensive tandem. If comparing players to Malone's time with the Denver Nuggets, Adams is a more refined version of Michael Porter Jr.
PF: Jarin Stevenson
Shortly after landing Avdalas, the former Alabama transfer announced that he is returning to North Carolina for his senior season. The 6-foot-9, 216-pound forward averaged 10.4 points and 6.4 rebounds in the nine games that Caleb Wilson missed.
C: Henri Veesaar
At this point, the 6-foot-11, 224-pound center has yet to declare for the 2026 NBA Draft, and the lack of noise could be an indicator that Veesaar could be returning to Chapel Hill. We will probably know by April 21 what Veesaar's future will be.
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Logan Lazarczyk is a graduate of the University of Missouri-Kansas City, where he earned a Bachelor of Arts in Communication Studies with an emphasis in Journalism. Logan joined our team with extensive experience, having previously written and worked for media entities such as USA Today and Union Broadcasting.