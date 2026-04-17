Projecting UNC's Starting Lineup Midway Through Portal Period

It has been a little over a week since the transfer portal officially opened, and the North Carolina Tar Heels' roster has gone through major changes since last season.

Since the end of last season, Seth Trimble, Derek Dixon, Luka Bogavac, Jonathan Powell, and Zayden High have all departed Chapel Hill, including through draft declarations. Additionally, five-star recruit Dylan Mingo de-committed from North Carolina earlier this week.

Mar 3, 2026; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels guard Derek Dixon (3) brings the ball up court against the Clemson Tigers during the second half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Kinser-Imagn Images | Scott Kinser-Imagn Images

The Tar Heels have signed one player in the portal while retaining a couple of players from last year's roster. Without revealing too much, here is North Carolina's current starting lineup next season.

PG: Jaydon Young

Jan 17, 2026; Berkeley, California, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels guard Jaydon Young (4) reacts during the second half against the California Golden Bears at Haas Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

There was a brief stretch last season when the soon-to-be senior guard was inserted into the starting lineup. However, it was short-lived, as the 6-foot-3, 200-pound guard failed to make a noticeable impact. Young reverted to the bench, and his production was essentially the same.

If the Tar Heels enter next season with Young as the starting point guard, their offseason could be labeled as massively disappointing, considering that Michael Malone is supposed to have a persuasive pull.

SG: Neoklis Avdalas

Jan 3, 2026; Winston-Salem, North Carolina, USA; Virginia Tech Hokies guard Neoklis Avdalas (17) handles the ball against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons during the second half at Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

Earlier this week, North Carolina landed the Virginia Tech transfer, who averaged 12.1 points, 4.6 assists, and 3.1 rebounds per game while shooting 38.6 percent from the field and 31.4 percent from three-point range.

At 6-foot-9 and 216 pounds, Avdalas is an elite playmaker off the dribble, which will be highlighted in Malone's offensive scheme.

SF: Maximo Adams

Serra's Maximo Adams (25) looks to coaches as he runs down the court during the first quarter of their first-round CIF-SS playoff game at Indio High School in Indio, Calif., Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2024. | Andy Abeyta/The Desert Sun / USA TODAY NETWORK

Everyone would agree that it was the right time for Hubert Davis to be fired. However, the worry with parting ways with the 55-year-old coach was that recruits who had committed to North Carolina would reconsider their decision.

That was the case with Mingo, but Adams announced last weekend that he intends to stay in Chapel Hill and play for Malone. Pairing Adams and Avdalas together could be a potent offensive tandem. If comparing players to Malone's time with the Denver Nuggets, Adams is a more refined version of Michael Porter Jr.

PF: Jarin Stevenson

Mar 19, 2026; Greenville, SC, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels forward Jarin Stevenson (15) celebrates after a play against the VCU Rams in the second half of a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Shortly after landing Avdalas, the former Alabama transfer announced that he is returning to North Carolina for his senior season. The 6-foot-9, 216-pound forward averaged 10.4 points and 6.4 rebounds in the nine games that Caleb Wilson missed.

C: Henri Veesaar

Mar 19, 2026; Greenville, SC, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels center Henri Veesaar (13) bites his jersey against the VCU Rams in the second half of a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

At this point, the 6-foot-11, 224-pound center has yet to declare for the 2026 NBA Draft, and the lack of noise could be an indicator that Veesaar could be returning to Chapel Hill. We will probably know by April 21 what Veesaar's future will be.