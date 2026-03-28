Real Reason UNC’s Next Hire Matters More Than Ever

Some of the best rosters in college basketball history have not been able to get over the hump and win the National Championship despite the immense talent on the rosters.

What it all ultimately boils down to is who’s in charge. In this day and age, coaching is far more important than it ever has been. With players moving around on rosters faster and more often than they ever have, having the right person as the head coach can make or break your success more than ever before.

Mar 19, 2026; Greenville, SC, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Hubert Davis instructs his team against the VCU Rams in the second half of a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

CBS analyst Chris Walker had a spot on take concerning the modern day recipe for success:

“Coaching matters. So don’t think changing coaches, or it’s all about putting money in, you can put all the money in you want, it doesn’t mean you’re going to win if you don’t have the right leader,” Walker said

Mar 18, 2026; Greenville, SC, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Hubert Davis during a practice session ahead of the first round of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Money Can’t Replace the Right Leader

Nowadays, in college sports, it is all about the money. Teams around the country are emptying their pockets to try to pull in prospects, and in the end, it may not matter if the guidance is not in the right place. The teams with the deepest pockets think they have the brightest futures, but it may just be the teams with elite coaches that are in it for the long run.

When a prospect is debating which school to attend out of high school, there are very few aspects that catch a prospect's attention immediately. While sure, one of those is the money, a major reason is the coaching, as it should be.

Mar 18, 2026; Greenville, SC, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Hubert Davis during a press conference ahead of the first round of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Without the right guidance from the right leader in the right program, prospects can’t expect a long and fruitful career post-college ball. Money won’t ever teach you how to be a better basketball player, nor will it teach you how to be a better teammate and student.

The Standard in Chapel Hill Demands More

When it comes to Hubert Davis and the Tar Heels , the difficult part to swallow when analyzing his firing is that he was an excellent coach in the sense that he cared for his players and helped them grow. All of Hubert Davis’s former and current players had nothing but good things to say about him as a player's coach.

Feb 28, 2026; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Hubert Davis reacts in the second half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images