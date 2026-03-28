Real Reason UNC’s Next Hire Matters More Than Ever
Some of the best rosters in college basketball history have not been able to get over the hump and win the National Championship despite the immense talent on the rosters.
What it all ultimately boils down to is who’s in charge. In this day and age, coaching is far more important than it ever has been. With players moving around on rosters faster and more often than they ever have, having the right person as the head coach can make or break your success more than ever before.
CBS analyst Chris Walker had a spot on take concerning the modern day recipe for success:
“Coaching matters. So don’t think changing coaches, or it’s all about putting money in, you can put all the money in you want, it doesn’t mean you’re going to win if you don’t have the right leader,” Walker said
Money Can’t Replace the Right Leader
Nowadays, in college sports, it is all about the money. Teams around the country are emptying their pockets to try to pull in prospects, and in the end, it may not matter if the guidance is not in the right place. The teams with the deepest pockets think they have the brightest futures, but it may just be the teams with elite coaches that are in it for the long run.
When a prospect is debating which school to attend out of high school, there are very few aspects that catch a prospect's attention immediately. While sure, one of those is the money, a major reason is the coaching, as it should be.
Without the right guidance from the right leader in the right program, prospects can’t expect a long and fruitful career post-college ball. Money won’t ever teach you how to be a better basketball player, nor will it teach you how to be a better teammate and student.
The Standard in Chapel Hill Demands More
When it comes to Hubert Davis and the Tar Heels, the difficult part to swallow when analyzing his firing is that he was an excellent coach in the sense that he cared for his players and helped them grow. All of Hubert Davis’s former and current players had nothing but good things to say about him as a player's coach.
Davis cared deeply for his players, and the next head coach in Chapel Hill will have to do the same to fill his shoes. Coaching matters greatly, and there are major expectations for whoever takes the reins in Chapel Hill.
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Kade Nix is a sports writer covering North Carolina on SI. He specializes in college basketball, college football, and the NFL. In 2021, he founded Kade’s Draft Room, a sports website that ran until 2025, and has an extensive background writing for multiple channels and sports websites. In addition to his writing experience, Kade has hands-on sports scouting experience, including time as a Texas area scout for the Hula Bowl, giving him a unique perspective on player evaluation and the college sports landscape.