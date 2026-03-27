Legendary Tar Heel Could Have Influence Coaching Search

Over the past couple of days, hopeful candidates for the newest Tar Heel head coach, such as TJ Otzelberger, Tommy Lloyd, and Nate Oats, among others, have eliminated themselves from contention.

The search is being put on by the current North Carolina athletics director, Bubba Cunningham, and soon-to-be athletics director Steve Newmark, who will transition into the role on July 1st.

Dec 12, 2024; Chapel Hill, NC, USA; North Carolina athletic director Bubba Cunningham at Loudermilk Center for Excellence. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

The night Hubert Davis was fired, the athletics staff at the university stated this regarding the search for the next head coach:

“A national search is underway for the Tar Heels' next head coach. Cunningham and Newmark are leading the search, and Carolina has hired executive search firm Turnkey ZRG to assist. Cunningham and Newmark also will consult with an advisory group comprised of key stakeholders including former players, former coaches and supporters of UNC athletics.”

Mar 18, 2026; Greenville, SC, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Hubert Davis during a press conference ahead of the first round of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

The most interesting part of that announcement is within the last sentence where North Carolina stated they will take into account advisory help from former coaches and players. This begs for an interesting development in terms of alumni.

This has left many fans and analysts speculating about whether legendary Tar Heel Michael Jordan would be involved in any way.

Feb 22, 2026; Hampton, Georgia, USA; Michael Jordan at EchoPark Speedway. Mandatory Credit: Mady Mertens-Imagn Images | Mady Mertens-Imagn Images

During a recent podcast episode of Outkick Hot Mic , UNC insider Greg Barnes joined the show and was asked about Jordan’s possible involvement in the process.

“Michael Jordan certainly is connected to the program. He’s not as overly involved as a lot of other people. Why that is, I can’t exactly explain. I don’t know if it’s a matter of not wanting to interfere too much or if he’s so focused on NASCAR and some other things.”

Jan 29, 2022; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; Former North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Roy Williams with former UNC great Michael Jordan on the court as they were honored as part of the 1982 national championship team in the second half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

It has been a long time since Jordan played, both collegiately and professionally, but he still draws eyes to the university, especially to recruits in this day and age. Everybody can testify to the influence Jordan still has on the brand of basketball, and involving him in not only the head coaching search but also the university is nothing but good business for Carolina basketball.

Jordan also has experience in front-office work, having been a part-owner and head of basketball operations for the Charlotte Hornets before selling his majority stake in 2023.

Dec 1, 2017; Charlotte, NC, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels former player Michael Jordan watches the game against the Davidson Wildcats from a suite at the Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeremy Brevard-Imagn Images | Jeremy Brevard-Imagn Images

Whether Jordan is actually involved in the process of selecting the next head coach may never be explicitly revealed, but knowing that Carolina has that access could have a major effect on who is hired in Chapel Hill.