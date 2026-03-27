Legendary Tar Heel Could Have Influence Coaching Search
Over the past couple of days, hopeful candidates for the newest Tar Heel head coach, such as TJ Otzelberger, Tommy Lloyd, and Nate Oats, among others, have eliminated themselves from contention.
The search is being put on by the current North Carolina athletics director, Bubba Cunningham, and soon-to-be athletics director Steve Newmark, who will transition into the role on July 1st.
The night Hubert Davis was fired, the athletics staff at the university stated this regarding the search for the next head coach:
“A national search is underway for the Tar Heels' next head coach. Cunningham and Newmark are leading the search, and Carolina has hired executive search firm Turnkey ZRG to assist. Cunningham and Newmark also will consult with an advisory group comprised of key stakeholders including former players, former coaches and supporters of UNC athletics.”
The most interesting part of that announcement is within the last sentence where North Carolina stated they will take into account advisory help from former coaches and players. This begs for an interesting development in terms of alumni.
This has left many fans and analysts speculating about whether legendary Tar Heel Michael Jordan would be involved in any way.
During a recent podcast episode of Outkick Hot Mic, UNC insider Greg Barnes joined the show and was asked about Jordan’s possible involvement in the process.
“Michael Jordan certainly is connected to the program. He’s not as overly involved as a lot of other people. Why that is, I can’t exactly explain. I don’t know if it’s a matter of not wanting to interfere too much or if he’s so focused on NASCAR and some other things.”
It has been a long time since Jordan played, both collegiately and professionally, but he still draws eyes to the university, especially to recruits in this day and age. Everybody can testify to the influence Jordan still has on the brand of basketball, and involving him in not only the head coaching search but also the university is nothing but good business for Carolina basketball.
Jordan also has experience in front-office work, having been a part-owner and head of basketball operations for the Charlotte Hornets before selling his majority stake in 2023.
Whether Jordan is actually involved in the process of selecting the next head coach may never be explicitly revealed, but knowing that Carolina has that access could have a major effect on who is hired in Chapel Hill.
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Kade Nix is a sports writer covering North Carolina on SI. He specializes in college basketball, college football, and the NFL. In 2021, he founded Kade’s Draft Room, a sports website that ran until 2025, and has an extensive background writing for multiple channels and sports websites. In addition to his writing experience, Kade has hands-on sports scouting experience, including time as a Texas area scout for the Hula Bowl, giving him a unique perspective on player evaluation and the college sports landscape.