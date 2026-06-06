Manager Decisions, Key Factors in UNC Win Over USC

Following a massively disappointing 9-5 loss against the USC Trojans in Game 1 of the Super Regionals on Friday, the North Carolina Tar Heels bounced back with a 4-0 win to push the series to a win-or-go-home Game 3 on Sunday.

North Carolina will look to replicate its performance from Game 2 on Sunday and advance to the College World Series . That being said, here are the decisions and key factors that led to the Tar Heels' win on Saturday.

Coaching Decisions

Jun 5, 2026; Chapel Hill, NC, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Scott Forbes makes a visit to the mound in the seventh inning against the USC Trojans at Boshamer Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | Zachary Taft-Imagn Images

Leading up to this pivotal matchup against USC , North Carolina's pitching coach Bryant Gaines emphasized the importance of taking advantage on counts with two strikes. Pitcher Jason DeCaro had been struggling with that over his previous two starts heading into Saturday.

“This week with Jason DeCaro, we were very specific on his two-strike pitches, because that’s where he’s given up some hits here recently," Gaines explained. "He’s done a good job getting in good counts, but his execution hasn’t been good when he’s been in those advantage counts."

Jun 5, 2026; Chapel Hill, NC, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Scott Forbes reacts during the seventh inning against the USC Trojans at Boshamer Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | Zachary Taft-Imagn Images

"So, after I take a look at the opposing team we’re getting ready to face, I have an idea of how we’re going to pitch them, and then it becomes – for each one of them individually – what do they need to do in order to be successful?"

Additionally, head coach Scott Forbes continued to instill confidence in his players by not altering the batting lineup. The Tar Heels' offense was not the issue in Game 1, but it could have been scapegoated. Regardless, Forbes trusted his players with the team's back to the wall.

Key Factors in Win

Jun 7, 2025; Chapel Hill, NC, USA; North Carolina pitcher Jason DeCaro (29) pares to pitch the ball during the first inning of the Super Regionals game against Arizona in Chapel Hill, North Carolina. Mandatory Credit: Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images | Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images

It's safe to say that Gaines’ advice to DeCaro throughout the week paid dividends. The veteran pitcher threw a complete shutout, compiling eight strikeouts and one walk while allowing two hits. In DeCaro's last two starts, he had failed to reach the fourth inning and had been struggling to end the regular season. Although he was "demoted" to the No. 2 role, DeCaro's performance on Saturday was what the Tar Heels needed.

North Carolina's batting lineup played complementary baseball, and although it took the units some time to generate consistent base runners, it imposed its dominance in the latter portion of the game. With Colin Hynek's solo home run in the second inning appearing as a distant memory, Erik Paulsen's sixth-inning home run created some breathing room for the Tar Heels and jump-started the offense. From that point on, North Carolina's bats overwhelmed USC's relievers.