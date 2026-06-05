3 Up, 3 Down: UNC Baseball Keys to Advancing From Region

The North Carolina Tar Heels had no trouble advancing through the Chapel Hill Regional last weekend, boasting an undefeated record while outscoring their opponents 24-8 in the process.

This weekend, the Tar Heels are looking to advance past the USC Trojans in the Super Regional, which starts on Friday. Here are three keys for North Carolina to reach the next round in the College World Series.

Strong Pitching

UNC baseball pitcher Ryan Lynch (53) during a start at Duke on Friday, April 24, 2026. | Rodd Baxley/The Fayetteville Observer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Earlier this week, North Carolina's pitching coach, Bryant Gaines, provided insight into how the Tar Heels will approach USC's batting lineup.

“East Carolina’s two-strike approach is very different than Southern Cal’s approach," Gaines said. "East Carolina is going to do a good job of fighting pitches off, being on the plate, taking you deeper in the count, whereas Southern Cal, they’re going to try to do damage throughout the count, so they’re going to take some bigger swings."

May 31, 2024; Chapel Hill, NC, USA; North Carolina pitcher Jason DeCaro (29) pitches against the LIU Sharks during the NCAA regional in Chapel Hill, NC. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

"So, our two-strike pitches are going to be extremely important this weekend, and that’s why, like with [Jason] DeCaro, for instance, he needs to make some better pitches with two strikes," Gaines continued. "So, we would work on his curveball, and I would randomly just say 0-2 count and then he would have to execute that pitch down. Or it’s 1-2 and he needs to move the hitter off the plate."

Overall, North Carolina's pitching was sound last week, but DeCaro's start against East Carolina was a bit worrisome. It marked the first time in his career that he failed to make it to the fourth inning in consecutive starts. Lynch excelled in the opening game against VCU, throwing seven scoreless innings. The Tar Heels need a well-rounded performance from their pitching staff if they want to defeat USC in the best-of-three series.

Bats Need To Continue Producing

May 31, 2026; Chapel Hill, NC, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels infielder Jake Schaffner (2) is greeted at the plate after scoring by outfielder Rom Kellis (25) and catcher MacOn Winslow (6) against the East Carolina Pirates during the Chapel Hill Regional at Boshamer Stadium. Mandatory Credit: William Howard-Imagn Images | William Howard-Imagn Images

Scoring 24 runs in a three-game span was very impressive from North Carolina's offense, and that level of production is required this upcoming weekend.

In addition to possessing one of the best pitching staffs in the country, USC's bats jumped to life last weekend, compiling 59 runs in a five-game stretch. The Tar Heels' offense may need to match swing for swing if the pitching falters.

Avoid Slow Start

Jun 7, 2025; Chapel Hill, NC, USA; North Carolina pitcher Jason DeCaro (29) pares to pitch the ball during the first inning of the Super Regionals game against Arizona in Chapel Hill, North Carolina. Mandatory Credit: Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images | Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images

In general, North Carolina has not had many issues starting games strong and fast, but that was not the case last Saturday against East Carolina. DeCaro struggled through 3.2 innings, and the Tar Heels found themselves trailing 3-0 heading into the fourth inning. Obviously, it recovered , but that type of start could be too steep a mountain to climb against USC.

Friday is a pivotal matchup for the Tar Heels, as a loss could quickly materialize into an avalanche for head coach Scott Forbes and his team.