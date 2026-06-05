UNC Pitching Coach Bryant Gaines Previews Super Regional Challenges

The North Carolina Tar Heels qualified for the Super Regional after going undefeated in the Chapel Hill Regional last weekend.

Ahead of their matchup against USC on Saturday, North Carolina's pitching coach , Bryant Gaines, discussed what the pitchers will endure this weekend.

Gaines' Thoughts

Jun 8, 2024; Chapel Hill, NC, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels Jason DeCaro (29) pitches against the West Virginia Mountaineers in the first inning of the DI Baseball Super Regional at Boshamer Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Camarati-Imagn Images | Jeffrey Camarati-Imagn Images

“East Carolina’s two-strike approach is very different than Southern Cal’s approach," Gaines said. "East Carolina is going to do a good job of fighting pitches off, being on the plate, taking you deeper in the count, whereas Southern Cal, they’re going to try to do damage throughout the count, so they’re going to take some bigger swings."

"So, our two-strike pitches are going to be extremely important this weekend, and that’s why, like with [Jason] DeCaro , for instance, he needs to make some better pitches with two strikes," Gaines continued.

May 30, 2026; Chapel Hill, NC, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels catcher Macon Winslow (6) lays down a bunt during game 4 of the Chapel Hill Regional at Boshamer Stadium. Mandatory Credit: William Howard-Imagn Images | William Howard-Imagn Images

"So, we would work on his curveball, and I would randomly just say 0-2 count and then he would have to execute that pitch down. Or it’s 1-2 and he needs to move the hitter off the plate. That way, they get into a game, and they are more prepared for that specific pitch because they’d practiced it.”

UNC baseball pitcher Ryan Lynch (53) during a start at Duke on Friday, April 24, 2026. | Rodd Baxley/The Fayetteville Observer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

In terms of preparation, Gaines does not believe that element of the process changes dramatically from the regular season to the postseason.

“I don’t think so," Gaines explained. "I really think it’s just a matter of we’re going to try to win this one game, and if you’re throwing really, really well, obviously we’re going to keep you out there. Then when we get to tomorrow we will play the hand we were dealt tomorrow. When you start looking too far down the road – this scenario, that scenario – you lose focus on just winning today."

University of North Carolina Head Coach Scott Forbes during the bottom of the third inning at Doug Kingsmore Stadium in Clemson, S.C. Friday, April 10, 2026. | Ken Ruinard / USA Today Network South Carolina / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

“And that’s where, from our guys’ standpoint, I try to make sure they understand in our preparation, our most important game is our next game," Gaines continued. "Then once we get to the next day, we’ll adjust and go from there and see exactly what we need to do to be ready for that next one.”

Main Takeaways

May 31, 2024; Chapel Hill, NC, USA; North Carolina pitcher Jason DeCaro (29) pitches against the LIU Sharks during the NCAA regional in Chapel Hill, NC. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

North Carolina's pitching was sound for the most part last weekend, excluding DeCaro's performance against East Carolina, allowing six hits, three runs, while striking out two and walking three in 3.2 innings pitched. While the Tar Heels' pitchers were a major part of the team's success in the Chapel Hill Regional, the competition will improve in the Super Regional.

This weekend will provide a major test for North Carolina, as the Trojans have proven to be one of the most complete teams in the country. The Tar Heels' success starts with their pitching, and if they can replicate their success from last weekend, they have a legitimate chance of advancing in the tournament. North Carolina opens its Super Regional action against USC on Friday at 3 P.M. ET.

The Tar Heels' head coach, Scott Forbes , will look to have his team prepared against a formidable opponent.