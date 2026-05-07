UNC Reportedly Targeting Another International Frontcourt Piece
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Michael Malone and his staff are once again proving that they're not done acquiring talent just yet this offseason. Recently, Malone has taken his search overseas, targeting multiple international talents.
So far, the only one that he's been able to land was Sayon Keita, a seven-footer from France, who will likely serve as North Carolina's starting center next season.
He hasn't lost hope, though, as new reports indicate he is still searching for talent. North Carolina has been in contact with Panathinaikos forward Alexandros Samodurov.
Pre-Existing Team Chemistry
North Carolina heads into the race for Samodurov with points already in its favor. While playing in Greece, he was the former teammate of Neoklis Avdalas, the guard transfer from Virginia Tech that Carolina landed early in the offseason. That pre-existing team chemistry could be the key that Carolina needs to land the commitment.
Based on the current roster makeup, it's clear that Carolina needs to focus on landing players in the frontcourt right now. Depth in the frontcourt is a major issue for the Tar Heels right now, and could be a problem in the latter half of the season.
What Will His Role Be at UNC?
It's evident that Malone is once again in the market for more height, as Samodurov comes in at 6-foot-10. The good thing about him, though, is that he wouldn't necessarily only be used as a depth piece for the center position, but could also play power forward. It's unlikely that he would start over returner Jarin Stevenson, but he would be an excellent reserve option to give Stevenson some breather minutes.
This gives him some more opportunities to be on the court alongside Avdalas, providing North Carolina with the team chemistry it desperately needs in a season when the majority of the roster will be new faces.
New targets are seemingly popping up every few days for North Carolina, yet it's been a while since they've actually landed one. The international pool of players remains strong, and it looks like Michael Malone is trying to capitalize on it.
Samodurov would be an excellent addition to the roster and could provide Carolina with meaningful minutes across various positions, and would fit well within the roster makeup as it stands. For now, Tar Heels fans can cross their fingers and hope that Malone gets the commitment he needs to bring Carolina back to where they're accustomed to being.
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Kade Nix is a sports writer covering North Carolina on SI. He specializes in college basketball, college football, and the NFL. In 2021, he founded Kade’s Draft Room, a sports website that ran until 2025, and has an extensive background writing for multiple channels and sports websites. In addition to his writing experience, Kade has hands-on sports scouting experience, including time as a Texas area scout for the Hula Bowl, giving him a unique perspective on player evaluation and the college sports landscape.