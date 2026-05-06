Overseas Target Shuts Down Rumors to UNC

Since taking over as the North Carolina Tar Heels' head coach on April 6, Michael Malone has been working against the clock to construct a competitive roster.

The 54-year-old head coach was hired hours before the transfer portal opened, creating challenging circumstances in fortifying a squad on the fly, with no prior experience recruiting players or leading a team at the college level.

Apr 6, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets head coach Michael Malone reacts in the second half against the Indiana Pacers at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

When examining what transpired before Malone took the job in Chapel Hill, the Tar Heels' 2025 roster was completely shredded by the transfer portal and draft process. At first, North Carolina's backcourt was left unrecognizable, with Derek Dixon, Luka Bogavac, Seth Trimble, and Kyan Evans all departing the program. Then, Caleb Wilson declared for the 2026 NBA Draft before Zayden High transferred to South Florida. The last domino to fall was Henri Veesaar, who decided to join Wilson in the draft.

Fortunately, Malone was able to retain Jarin Stevenson and sign Sayon Keita and Cade Bennerman. North Carolina's frontcourt and center position appeared to be solidified, but Maxim Logue withdrew from the program days after transferring from Florida Atlantic. Now, Malone and his staff must focus on adding a rotational piece to that department.

North Carolina Tar Heels center Henri Veesaar (13) celebrates after scoring Thursday, March 19, 2026, during the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament first round game against the VCU Rams at Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina. VCU Rams won 82-78 in OT. | Alex Martin/Greenville News / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Reports surfaced recently that the Tar Heels had been in negotiations with Luigi Suigo. The 7-foot-3 Italian center is considering his options, including declaring for the NBA draft. However, he has kept the door open to taking his talents to the NCAA. That being said, it appears that he has shut the door on North Carolina .

Apr 4, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Denver Nuggets head coach Michael Malone yells direction during a game against the Golden State Warriors in the third period at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: David Gonzales-Imagn Images | David Gonzales-Imagn Images

What Suigo Said

Social media is a key source of intel nowadays, and Suigo did not mince his words on his Instagram account, liking a comment that indicated he is not interested in taking his talents to Chapel Hill.

Safe to say Luigi will not be a Tarheel. pic.twitter.com/9gR7GuIw7L — NovaAlerts (@AlertsNova) May 5, 2026

What This Means for the Tar Heels

Mar 15, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets head coach Michael Malone following a timeout in the fourth quarter against the Washington Wizards at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Losing out on Suigo is not the end of the world, but it is another option that seems to be off the table for North Carolina. The Tar Heels' frontcourt is the biggest question mark heading into next season, as Keita and Bennerman have each logged zero minutes against collegiate competition. However, Keita has shown promise against professional players overseas. Meanwhile, the Northwestern transfer redshirted his freshman season in 2025.

What was an obvious strength last season may be a noticeable weakness next season. Going from Veesaar and Wilson to Keita and Bennerman is a clear downgrade, and Malone needs to bolster that department as soon as possible.