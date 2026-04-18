Why Transfer Portal Not UNC's Biggest Issue Heading Into Season
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The North Carolina Tar Heels are striving to bounce back after a second consecutive first-round exit in the NCAA Tournament. Parting ways with former head coach Hubert Davis eliminated the main source of the Tar Heels' issues over the last five years.
It was an elongated process, and after missing on several candidates, North Carolina identified Michael Malone as the next head coach of the men's basketball program. His addition should not only elevate the Tar Heels' on-court success, but should also provide more opportunities to land marquee recruits and players in the transfer portal.
However, the Tar Heels have only made one addition to the roster, landing Virginia Tech transfer Neoklis Avdalas earlier this week. Other than that, North Carolina's portal activity has been dormant. Malone and the coaching staff have met with Juke Harris and Terrence Brown in recent days, hoping that one or both sign with the Tar Heels in the coming days.
That being said, there is an underlying development that is more concerning for North Carolina's aspirations next season.
The Tar Heels' Roster Changes
While acquiring known commodities through the transfer portal is viewed as a quick solution and is becoming the way to build teams, retaining players for multiple years is key to sustained success.
CBS Sports' college basketball insider Jon Rothstein pointed out a key statistic in programs that had extensive success this past season.
- "PSA: Not every in transfer portal season is a great get," Rothstein stated. "High volume does not guarantee a large number of wins for the following year. The four teams that played in the Final Four all retained at least four players from the prior year. Retention > Addition."
NIL is allowing players to jump from program to program each year, preventing coaches from developing chemistry and continuity and resulting in a less cohesive product on the floor. This offseason, the Tar Heels have seen Derek Dixon, Dylan Mingo, Luka Bogavac, Jonathan Powell, and Zayden High all commit to other programs around the country.
Meanwhile, Kyan Evans, who transferred to North Carolina last offseason, is still available in the portal. Additionally, although these losses were baked into the equation, Caleb Wilson declared for the 2026 NBA Draft while Seth Trimble's college eligibility expired.
In total, excluding Mingo, seven players from last year's roster are no longer walking out of the tunnel at the Dean E. Smith Center. Malone can add more players through the portal, and that would do wonders for the Tar Heels, but the bigger issue for North Carolina is the overwhelming roster turnover, which increases pressure to sign transfers.
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Logan Lazarczyk is a graduate of the University of Missouri-Kansas City, where he earned a Bachelor of Arts in Communication Studies with an emphasis in Journalism. Logan joined our team with extensive experience, having previously written and worked for media entities such as USA Today and Union Broadcasting.