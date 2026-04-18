Why Transfer Portal Not UNC's Biggest Issue Heading Into Season

The North Carolina Tar Heels are striving to bounce back after a second consecutive first-round exit in the NCAA Tournament. Parting ways with former head coach Hubert Davis eliminated the main source of the Tar Heels' issues over the last five years.

It was an elongated process, and after missing on several candidates, North Carolina identified Michael Malone as the next head coach of the men's basketball program. His addition should not only elevate the Tar Heels' on-court success, but should also provide more opportunities to land marquee recruits and players in the transfer portal.

Jan 27, 2026; Blacksburg, Virginia, USA; Virginia Tech Hokies guard Neoklis Avdalas (17) celebrates a basket during the second half at Cassell Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Brian Bishop-Imagn Images | Brian Bishop-Imagn Images

However, the Tar Heels have only made one addition to the roster, landing Virginia Tech transfer Neoklis Avdalas earlier this week. Other than that, North Carolina's portal activity has been dormant. Malone and the coaching staff have met with Juke Harris and Terrence Brown in recent days, hoping that one or both sign with the Tar Heels in the coming days.

That being said, there is an underlying development that is more concerning for North Carolina's aspirations next season.

The Tar Heels' Roster Changes

Mar 19, 2026; Greenville, SC, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels center Henri Veesaar (13) bites his jersey against the VCU Rams in the second half of a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

While acquiring known commodities through the transfer portal is viewed as a quick solution and is becoming the way to build teams, retaining players for multiple years is key to sustained success.

CBS Sports' college basketball insider Jon Rothstein pointed out a key statistic in programs that had extensive success this past season.

Mar 3, 2026; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels guard Derek Dixon (3) brings the ball up court against the Clemson Tigers during the second half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Kinser-Imagn Images | Scott Kinser-Imagn Images

"PSA: Not every in transfer portal season is a great get," Rothstein stated. "High volume does not guarantee a large number of wins for the following year. The four teams that played in the Final Four all retained at least four players from the prior year. Retention > Addition."

NIL is allowing players to jump from program to program each year, preventing coaches from developing chemistry and continuity and resulting in a less cohesive product on the floor. This offseason, the Tar Heels have seen Derek Dixon, Dylan Mingo, Luka Bogavac, Jonathan Powell, and Zayden High all commit to other programs around the country.

Apr 6, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets head coach Michael Malone reacts towards referee Danielle Scott (87) in the second half against the Indiana Pacers at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Meanwhile, Kyan Evans, who transferred to North Carolina last offseason, is still available in the portal. Additionally, although these losses were baked into the equation, Caleb Wilson declared for the 2026 NBA Draft while Seth Trimble's college eligibility expired.

Feb 2, 2026; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels guard Kyan Evans (0) and forward Jonathan Powell (11) react in the first half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

In total, excluding Mingo, seven players from last year's roster are no longer walking out of the tunnel at the Dean E. Smith Center. Malone can add more players through the portal, and that would do wonders for the Tar Heels, but the bigger issue for North Carolina is the overwhelming roster turnover, which increases pressure to sign transfers.