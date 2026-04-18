Why Seth Trimble's Career at UNC May Not Be Over
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The North Carolina Tar Heels' 2025-26 season ended in dramatic fashion, as they blew a 19-point lead in a second-half collapse against the VCU Rams in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.
That result ended Hubert Davis' five-year tenure as the Tar Heels' head coach. It also ended Seth Trimble's collegiate career, which was spent in Chapel Hill. With NIL dominating roster construction, Trimble's situation is an outlier.
While that has been the understanding since the final buzzer sounded in North Carolina's first-round loss, reports surfaced on Friday that the NCAA is considering a rule change that could change the landscape of college sports.
Latest Developments
According to Yahoo's college football writer Ross Dellenger, the NCAA is considering extending the window for student-athletes to participate in their respective sport.
- "The NCAA is exploring a five-year eligibility window that could go into affect this summer," Dellenger said. "But the question of grandfathering in athletes that just completed their fourth year leaves players and coaches in limbo."
This Could Open Door for Trimble's Return
Now, before we jump to any conclusions, it is important to note that this rule has not yet been passed by the legislature. Secondly, the 6-foot-3, 200-pound guard would also have to be open to the possibility of returning to Chapel Hill. When considering Trimble's love and appreciation for the university and the program, he would definitely consider coming back, especially if the NIL money is sufficient.
In his senior season, Trimble averaged 14.0 points, 3.8 rebounds, and 3.0 assists while shooting 47.1 percent from the field and 28.6 percent from three-point range. The veteran guard missed nine games early due to a fractured forearm, which he suffered in a freak gym accident. Upon his return, it was evident how important he was to the Tar Heels' on-court operation.
What This Would Mean for North Carolina
The Tar Heels' depth chart, specifically in the backcourt, has been decimated by the transfer portal. Derek Dixon committed to Arizona, and Luka Bogavac committed to Oklahoma State. Meanwhile, five-star recruit Dylan Mingo decommitted from North Carolina and is reconsidering his options. Kyan Evans is also in the portal, and although the Tar Heels' coaching staff is likely content with the 6-foot-2, 174-pound guard leaving, he is another backcourt piece eliminated from the equation.
While it is still a massive "IF", the possibility of bringing Trimble back for one more season is a tantalizing thought for North Carolina's brass.
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Logan Lazarczyk is a graduate of the University of Missouri-Kansas City, where he earned a Bachelor of Arts in Communication Studies with an emphasis in Journalism. Logan joined our team with extensive experience, having previously written and worked for media entities such as USA Today and Union Broadcasting.