Why Seth Trimble's Career at UNC May Not Be Over

The North Carolina Tar Heels' 2025-26 season ended in dramatic fashion, as they blew a 19-point lead in a second-half collapse against the VCU Rams in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.

That result ended Hubert Davis' five-year tenure as the Tar Heels' head coach. It also ended Seth Trimble's collegiate career, which was spent in Chapel Hill. With NIL dominating roster construction, Trimble's situation is an outlier.

Mar 19, 2026; Greenville, SC, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels center Henri Veesaar (13) reacts after losing to the VCU Rams in overtime of a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

While that has been the understanding since the final buzzer sounded in North Carolina's first-round loss, reports surfaced on Friday that the NCAA is considering a rule change that could change the landscape of college sports.

Latest Developments

North Carolina Tar Heels guard Seth Trimble (7) drives to the basket Thursday, March 19, 2026, during the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament first round game against the VCU Rams at Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina. | Alex Martin/Greenville News / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

According to Yahoo's college football writer Ross Dellenger , the NCAA is considering extending the window for student-athletes to participate in their respective sport.

"The NCAA is exploring a five-year eligibility window that could go into affect this summer," Dellenger said. "But the question of grandfathering in athletes that just completed their fourth year leaves players and coaches in limbo."

This Could Open Door for Trimble's Return

Mar 3, 2026; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels guard Seth Trimble (7) celebrates after a three point basket against the Clemson Tigers during the first half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Kinser-Imagn Images | Scott Kinser-Imagn Images

Now, before we jump to any conclusions, it is important to note that this rule has not yet been passed by the legislature. Secondly, the 6-foot-3, 200-pound guard would also have to be open to the possibility of returning to Chapel Hill. When considering Trimble's love and appreciation for the university and the program, he would definitely consider coming back, especially if the NIL money is sufficient.

In his senior season, Trimble averaged 14.0 points, 3.8 rebounds, and 3.0 assists while shooting 47.1 percent from the field and 28.6 percent from three-point range. The veteran guard missed nine games early due to a fractured forearm, which he suffered in a freak gym accident. Upon his return, it was evident how important he was to the Tar Heels' on-court operation.

What This Would Mean for North Carolina

Dec 20, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels guard Seth Trimble (7) celebrates after a basket against the Ohio State Buckeyes in the second half at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

The Tar Heels' depth chart, specifically in the backcourt, has been decimated by the transfer portal . Derek Dixon committed to Arizona, and Luka Bogavac committed to Oklahoma State. Meanwhile, five-star recruit Dylan Mingo decommitted from North Carolina and is reconsidering his options. Kyan Evans is also in the portal, and although the Tar Heels' coaching staff is likely content with the 6-foot-2, 174-pound guard leaving, he is another backcourt piece eliminated from the equation.

While it is still a massive "IF", the possibility of bringing Trimble back for one more season is a tantalizing thought for North Carolina's brass.