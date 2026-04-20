UNC Loses Key Coaching Staff Addition
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It has been an up-and-down offseason for the North Carolina Tar Heels, and Sunday provided another downward slope for the program's outlook next season.
Days after accepting a job on Michael Malone's coaching staff, former Providence head coach Kim English removed himself as an assistant, according to ESPN's Pete Thamel.
"Sources: Kim English has informed UNC officials that he's decided not to pursue an assistant coach position at North Carolina," Thamel reported.
What This Means for the Tar Heels
At his introductory press conference earlier this month, Malone stated that he wanted to assemble a coaching staff to elevate the whole operation.
- “As I hire my staff, I want to hire guys that have great contacts, not only in the country, but around the world, so we can continue to bring the best players here and help them develop so we can field the best team,” Malone said.
- “As I continue to build a staff and have great coaches around me that cannot only help me, but also challenge me to become the best coach that I can be at this level,” Malone continued. “And I have no doubt that’s going to be a process that I attack.”
The 54-year-old head coach's first hire was Arkansas' assistant Chuck Martin, who had served under John Calipari at Kentucky and Arkansas. The 57-year-old coach's ability to recruit has been apparent at both stops and is especially impressive with the Razorbacks, who are not considered a blue-blood program. Despite that, Martin has delivered top-flight recruiting classes in each of the last two years. Martin explained how he can make an impact in the personnel department.
- “I’ve always been a connector, and whether it’s here or any of the other places I’ve been, my role is to connect people to make sure that I bridge the gap between our players and staff,” Martin said. “There are so many things going on today - NIL, social media, transfer portal, you can get lost. So, I’ve always felt like I want to connect the office. I want to make sure that we’re all on the same page and sharing the information that’s necessary to make direct decisions.”
That said, English's experience as an NBA player and as a head coach at Providence and George Mason was supposed to add another element to the Tar Heels. Obviously, that will not be the case, and now Malone has to juggle that departure with the transfer portal closing on April 21.
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Logan Lazarczyk is a graduate of the University of Missouri-Kansas City, where he earned a Bachelor of Arts in Communication Studies with an emphasis in Journalism. Logan joined our team with extensive experience, having previously written and worked for media entities such as USA Today and Union Broadcasting.