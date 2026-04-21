Seth Trimble’s Portal Move Could Shift UNC Roster Decisions

There was finally some news coming out of Chapel Hill, but not regarding a new commitment as everyone had expected.

It was announced that four-year guard Seth Trimble entered the transfer portal with a “do not contact” tag, despite his zero remaining years of eligibility. Trimble entered, hoping the NCAA would pass a rule allowing eligibility windows for fifth-year players. If this rule is passed, and it is expected that it will, Trimble could be “grandfathered” in for a fifth year of college basketball.

Trimble's Comments

Mar 19, 2026; Greenville, SC, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels guard Seth Trimble (7) goes to the basket against VCU Rams forward Lazar Djokovic (17) in the second half of a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

With that being said, in an interview with TarHeel247 , Trimble was asked why he entered the transfer portal, and gave an interesting response to where he stands.

"I'm full focused on the NBA process right now but definitely would consider that if that becomes a reality," Trimble said. "Carolina is always home, so (I) would absolutely consider that."

Mar 19, 2026; Greenville, SC, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels guard Seth Trimble (7) shoots the ball against the VCU Rams in the second half of a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

This makes sense as to why Trimble would enter with the “do not contact” tag. This way, he can focus on his path to the NBA while also considering the option to return to Carolina, without a plethora of teams reaching out to distract from those goals.

If Trimble were to receive eligibility to return to Chapel Hill and elect to do so, that would put quite a twist in the plans for Michael Malone and his future starting roster. Trimble would be a huge asset to the team, given his experience and leadership, something Carolina otherwise wouldn’t have.

Downsides of Trimble's Return

North Carolina Tar Heels guard Seth Trimble (7) rebounds the ball Thursday, March 19, 2026, during the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament first round game against the VCU Rams at Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina. VCU Rams won 82-78 in OT. | Alex Martin/Greenville News / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Trimble’s return would also likely make transfer portal outcomes much more interesting. If the potential guard targets see Trimble’s return, it could persuade them to commit elsewhere if they don’t believe they have a chance of starting over Trimble, which they likely wouldn’t.

Players like Terrence Brown, Juke Harris, Paul McNeil, and Matt Able could ultimately shop elsewhere to find a home if Trimble receives the eligibility he needs to take their proposed spot on the starting rotation.

Mar 19, 2026; Greenville, SC, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels guard Seth Trimble (7) dribbles against VCU Rams guard Brandon Jennings (0) in the second half of a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Trimble’s return may also be the defining act that persuades Henri Veesaar to run it back with his former teammates. With Jarin Stevenson, Isaiah Denis, and now possibly Seth Trimble returning, it would make it more likely we could see Henri Veesaar return to Chapel Hill this offseason as well.

This news adds an interesting twist that nobody in Chapel Hill could have seen coming months ago. Pending the NCAA’s decision, Seth Trimble, among others, could have one last dance.