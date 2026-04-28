UNC Should Aggressively Target This International Prospect

Henri Veesaar’s declaration to leave North Carolina and head towards the NBA Draft has seemingly sent waves of panic through Tar Heel fans, who question who will now fill his role.

The misses unfortunately didn’t stop at Veesaar, because the Tar Heels had also been targeting the elite power forward prospect Miikka Muurinen, who recently committed to Arkansas, leaving North Carolina with a lackluster frontcourt.

Mar 19, 2026; Greenville, SC, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels center Henri Veesaar (13) bites his jersey against the VCU Rams in the second half of a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

With no true center on the roster, and limited options in the transfer portal, the Tar Heels search for a big man has led them overseas. Their search has specifically focused on a promising 18-year-old seven-footer.

Mar 24, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets head coach Michael Malone gestures in the third quarter against the Chicago Bulls at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images | Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

Sayon Keita

Sayon Keita has been hot on the Tar Heels' radar ever since Veesaar’s announcement, but the ties between the two go back even further than this offseason.

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Sayon Keita visited Carolina last August & he just might be part of the Henri Veesaar replacement plan!



LINK: https://t.co/OeWalFhwzl pic.twitter.com/1WQwcotmxt — Locked On Tar Heels (@LockedOnHeels) April 27, 2026

In August 2025, Keita was brought to Chapel Hill for an official visit, and although nothing came of it initially, let’s hope he enjoyed his time enough to want to come back. Albeit his visit involved mostly coaches and players who are no longer with the program, it’s possible that Michael Malone can bring him back for a new visit to get familiar with the current situation.

Keita is currently in the class of 2027, so if he did decide to commit to North Carolina, he would have to reclassify. He has been a success internationally. His rare blend of size, length, and mobility makes him an excellent rim protector, and his immediate impact on North Carolina’s current roster would be instant.

Mar 27, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer reacts in the first half during a Sweet Sixteen game of the East Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

Competition From Other Blue Bloods

A part of the FC Barcelona system since 2023, Keita has been successful within the club since joining. He’s drawn interest from other college coaches, as he’s been in contact and taken visits to five other schools.

Among the other five, most of them are blue-blooded schools, if not historic programs. Since July of 2025, Keita has also visited Kansas, Indiana, Kentucky, Duk,e and the most recent visit to UConn.

Apr 6, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets head coach Michael Malone during the second quarter against the Indiana Pacers at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

While it may be difficult to compete with many of those other prestigious programs, the one thing that North Carolina has to offer is essentially a guaranteed starting spot.

Without a true big man, the state of North Carolina’s upcoming season is unfortunately in true jeopardy. It’s reported there's been an aggressive push to land Keita, and hopefully, some of the NIL money Veesaar left on the table can be used to sway the seven-footer to Chapel Hill.