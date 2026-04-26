3 Replacements UNC Could Target After Henri Veesaar’s Departure

Now that Henri Veesaar has officially declared his departure to the NBA, it leaves a massive hole in the current roster that Michael Malone and his staff will have to fill quickly if they want any shot at a successful year one.

With no current true centers on the roster and limited options in the portal, time is running out for North Carolina to optimize their roster to avoid a struggling season.

Mar 19, 2026; Greenville, SC, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels center Henri Veesaar (13) celebrates after a play against the VCU Rams in the first half of a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

North Carolina hasn’t had a bad portal cycle, the concerns just come in because it was almost entirely focused on guards, as three of their four commitments were in the backcourt, leaving the frontcourt bare. Veesaar’s decision ultimately made matters worse, leaving nothing left for Carolina to work with and sending the coaching staff into a hurry to get to work.

It has been speculated that instead of looking to the transfer portal, North Carolina will instead focus their efforts on landing an international player. They’ll look to specifically land a big man, with three players over seven feet having been contacted thus far.

Mohamed Faye

Mar 28, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets head coach Michael Malone reacts in the second half against the Utah Jazz at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

The first of the potential replacements that Carolina is interested in is Senegalese center, Mohamed Faye. He’s a seven-foot big man who currently plays for Paris Basketball of the French LNB Elite and EuroLeague.

Considering Malone’s background with international players, it makes sense that this is the route the team has decided to pivot to.

Sayon Keita

FC Barcelona 7 Foot 17 year old Sayon Keita is one of the best young players in Europe.



Keita for his ANGT career has been a key part for Barcelona where he’s averaging 14/9/1 and 3 BPG in only 21 MPG so far.



Keita is a high level athlete for his height who has one of the… pic.twitter.com/730MI06pjD — KJ (@KJScouting) May 7, 2025

Keita is a Malian center, listed at seven feet and 215 pounds and currently plays in the Spanish Liga ACB and EuroLeague for FC Barcelona.

According to 247Sports, he has North Carolina listed in his top six teams, along with many other blue bloods and historic programs. Duke, Kansas, Indiana, UConn, and Kentucky are among the five other teams interested in Keita.

Joaquim Boumtje Boumtje

6'11 2009 born, Joaquim Boumtje had a very productive past weekend in Italy, winning MVP at ANGT in Bologna



The 16-year old forward averaged 18.5 PPG, 8.3 RPG, 2.0 APG on 55/30/72 splits



A modern day tweener, can handle it, stretch it, fluid enough to attack downhill,… pic.twitter.com/I0Rx76grMY — Arman Jovic (@PDTScouting) March 21, 2026

The final target that UNC is reportedly interested in is Joaquim Boumtje Boumtje, a 16-year-old center from the United States who is currently playing for FC Barcelona Lassa B and is listed as a seven-footer at 230 pounds. As a 16-year-old, he would be an interesting prospect to have land in Chapel Hill, as his game is intriguing.

He would provide height and fill a major position of need, but any player that young would enter as a development in progress, and to be immediately thrown into a starting role at North Carolina is a tall task. It’ll be interesting to see who they elect to fill the shoes of Veesaar and who will potentially dictate the success of the team next season.