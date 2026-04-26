3 Replacements UNC Could Target After Henri Veesaar’s Departure
In this story:
Now that Henri Veesaar has officially declared his departure to the NBA, it leaves a massive hole in the current roster that Michael Malone and his staff will have to fill quickly if they want any shot at a successful year one.
With no current true centers on the roster and limited options in the portal, time is running out for North Carolina to optimize their roster to avoid a struggling season.
North Carolina hasn’t had a bad portal cycle, the concerns just come in because it was almost entirely focused on guards, as three of their four commitments were in the backcourt, leaving the frontcourt bare. Veesaar’s decision ultimately made matters worse, leaving nothing left for Carolina to work with and sending the coaching staff into a hurry to get to work.
It has been speculated that instead of looking to the transfer portal, North Carolina will instead focus their efforts on landing an international player. They’ll look to specifically land a big man, with three players over seven feet having been contacted thus far.
Mohamed Faye
The first of the potential replacements that Carolina is interested in is Senegalese center, Mohamed Faye. He’s a seven-foot big man who currently plays for Paris Basketball of the French LNB Elite and EuroLeague.
Considering Malone’s background with international players, it makes sense that this is the route the team has decided to pivot to.
Sayon Keita
Keita is a Malian center, listed at seven feet and 215 pounds and currently plays in the Spanish Liga ACB and EuroLeague for FC Barcelona.
According to 247Sports, he has North Carolina listed in his top six teams, along with many other blue bloods and historic programs. Duke, Kansas, Indiana, UConn, and Kentucky are among the five other teams interested in Keita.
Joaquim Boumtje Boumtje
The final target that UNC is reportedly interested in is Joaquim Boumtje Boumtje, a 16-year-old center from the United States who is currently playing for FC Barcelona Lassa B and is listed as a seven-footer at 230 pounds. As a 16-year-old, he would be an interesting prospect to have land in Chapel Hill, as his game is intriguing.
He would provide height and fill a major position of need, but any player that young would enter as a development in progress, and to be immediately thrown into a starting role at North Carolina is a tall task. It’ll be interesting to see who they elect to fill the shoes of Veesaar and who will potentially dictate the success of the team next season.
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Kade Nix is a sports writer covering North Carolina on SI. He specializes in college basketball, college football, and the NFL. In 2021, he founded Kade’s Draft Room, a sports website that ran until 2025, and has an extensive background writing for multiple channels and sports websites. In addition to his writing experience, Kade has hands-on sports scouting experience, including time as a Texas area scout for the Hula Bowl, giving him a unique perspective on player evaluation and the college sports landscape.