3 Transfer Portal Options UNC Could Still Target

Most of the top players in the transfer portal have already found their new homes, but that shouldn’t stop Michael Malone and his staff from poking around at other players who still have yet to commit.

There are a few players who can still provide North Carolina with the depth they may need for next season, and some players who could potentially provide meaningful minutes for the Tar Heels down the stretch of a tough ACC season.

Luke Bamgboye

Mar 22, 2026; Tampa, FL, USA; Texas Tech Red Raiders forward Luke Bamgboye (9) shoots the ball against the Alabama Crimson Tide in the first half during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Benchmark International Arena. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Coming from a team that also dealt with significant injuries last season at Texas Tech, Luke Bamgboye has yet to commit anywhere. After the Red Raiders had been impacted by injuries across their roster, Bamgboye played important minutes and at times held his own against many tough opponents in the Big 12.

At 6-foot-11, he would provide some much needed height to the roster and help fill the massive void at the center position. Even if he isn’t the answer for the starting position, he could provide some meaningful minutes and much needed depth.

Devin Williams

Jan 29, 2026; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Florida Atlantic Owls forward Devin Williams (1) shoots a free throw against the Memphis Tigers during the second half at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Wesley Hale-Imagn Images | Wesley Hale-Imagn Images

Similarly to Bamgboye, Williams will fill in the same role of depth and height. He’s relatively the same height and slightly lighter than Bamgboye, and would also add some of the measureables that the current roster lacks.

He also would join his former teammate at Florida Atlantic, Maxim Logue, who recently signed with the Tar Heels to provide some depth in the frontcourt.

Hamad Mousa

Dec 19, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Eric Dailey Jr. (3) is defended by Cal Poly Mustangs guard Hamad Mousa (10) as he goes up for a basket during the first half at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Mousa is one of the highest-rated power forwards available, but would be an excellent depth player for the frontcourt. All signs point to Jarin Stevenson starting the season off at the position, and it would be nice to know that he’s able to take a breather if need be.

Mousa is a 6-foot-8 transfer from Cal Poly heading into his junior season and still has yet to find a new home. While he may be more difficult to land than the first two on the list, he would provide some excellent depth to the frontcourt.

Apr 6, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets head coach Michael Malone reacts in the second half against the Indiana Pacers at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

It’s unlikely that Michael Malone is still looking at the transfer portal, as it has been reported that he’s interested in multiple players from overseas to fill that same frontcourt void.

One thing is for certain, whether it’s international or from the transfer portal, it’s imperative that North Carolina lands someone to fill that gap or Michael Malone’s first year could be a rough one.