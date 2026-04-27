3 Transfer Portal Options UNC Could Still Target
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Most of the top players in the transfer portal have already found their new homes, but that shouldn’t stop Michael Malone and his staff from poking around at other players who still have yet to commit.
There are a few players who can still provide North Carolina with the depth they may need for next season, and some players who could potentially provide meaningful minutes for the Tar Heels down the stretch of a tough ACC season.
Luke Bamgboye
Coming from a team that also dealt with significant injuries last season at Texas Tech, Luke Bamgboye has yet to commit anywhere. After the Red Raiders had been impacted by injuries across their roster, Bamgboye played important minutes and at times held his own against many tough opponents in the Big 12.
At 6-foot-11, he would provide some much needed height to the roster and help fill the massive void at the center position. Even if he isn’t the answer for the starting position, he could provide some meaningful minutes and much needed depth.
Devin Williams
Similarly to Bamgboye, Williams will fill in the same role of depth and height. He’s relatively the same height and slightly lighter than Bamgboye, and would also add some of the measureables that the current roster lacks.
He also would join his former teammate at Florida Atlantic, Maxim Logue, who recently signed with the Tar Heels to provide some depth in the frontcourt.
Hamad Mousa
Mousa is one of the highest-rated power forwards available, but would be an excellent depth player for the frontcourt. All signs point to Jarin Stevenson starting the season off at the position, and it would be nice to know that he’s able to take a breather if need be.
Mousa is a 6-foot-8 transfer from Cal Poly heading into his junior season and still has yet to find a new home. While he may be more difficult to land than the first two on the list, he would provide some excellent depth to the frontcourt.
It’s unlikely that Michael Malone is still looking at the transfer portal, as it has been reported that he’s interested in multiple players from overseas to fill that same frontcourt void.
One thing is for certain, whether it’s international or from the transfer portal, it’s imperative that North Carolina lands someone to fill that gap or Michael Malone’s first year could be a rough one.
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Kade Nix is a sports writer covering North Carolina on SI. He specializes in college basketball, college football, and the NFL. In 2021, he founded Kade’s Draft Room, a sports website that ran until 2025, and has an extensive background writing for multiple channels and sports websites. In addition to his writing experience, Kade has hands-on sports scouting experience, including time as a Texas area scout for the Hula Bowl, giving him a unique perspective on player evaluation and the college sports landscape.