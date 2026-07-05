This Freshman Could Be UNC's Best Long-Term Investment
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When projecting the starting lineup for next season, it’s easy to see where some players will fit. With seven-foot Sayon Keita, he should easily be a starter at the center position, as he’s one of the only players on the roster who can fill the height at that position.
Jarin Stevenson, a returning senior, should have enough reputation, skill, and credibility in the bank to secure himself a starting spot early on in the season. Matt Able showed North Carolina what he can do up close, coming from the in-conference rival of NC State. His shooting and reliability to score should get him on the court as one of the first five.
Terrence Brown scored 20 points per game last season at Utah, and it’s hard to justify leaving him off the court to start the season. The same can be said for Neoklis Avdalas. His passing and ability to be a reliable point guard on day one should earn him the title of starting point guard.
So Who’s Left?
Newcomer Maximo Adams has been a loyal commit, and his talent justifies him earning some important minutes throughout the season. I also wouldn’t be surprised to see him start at some point rather than coming off the bench.
Returners Isaiah Denis and Jaydon Young should have grown enough in the offseason to also warrant some playing time. If both can continue to grow on the flashes they showed last season, they could have some meaningful minutes in their future.
Alexandros Samodurov, the big man from Greece recruited by Malone wasn’t brought here to sit on the bench. He’ll be a major asset in the frontcourt and could easily start in a handful of games, depending on how exactly things pan out.
Cade Bennerman, Angelo Brizzi, Evan Smith, and Malloy Smith should serve as valuable depth pieces, and it will be interesting to see how Michael Malone decides to use them.
Kevin Thomas: How He Fits
That leaves freshman guard Kevin Thomas. His recruitment and commitment were a bit overshadowed, but do not be wary. While he was only given a four-star rating by 247Sports, do not be fooled. Thomas has all the tools in the world to be considered a five-star talent. His situation at North Carolina can be summed up as seemingly complicated.
He’s in a backcourt that is honestly very crowded. All of the guards who may play before him are most experienced in college basketball, meaning that at first, they may get the nod as the starters. That only goes so far, because if Thomas outplays anyone, you better believe Malone will make the switch.
In order to get early playing time, Thomas will need to find his role and excel. Whether it’s being an excellent on-ball defender, a great passer, or an outside shooter, if Thomas provides value in any one area at a high level, it will earn him playing time.
The good thing about Kevin Thomas is that he is a freshman. Meaning he was brought here by Malone, and will be developed by Malone. Developing for a year may not be a bad idea in the long term, but do not expect to see Thomas riding the bench all year; his talent doesn’t call for it.
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Kade Nix is a sports writer covering North Carolina on SI. He specializes in college basketball, college football, and the NFL. In 2021, he founded Kade’s Draft Room, a sports website that ran until 2025, and has an extensive background writing for multiple channels and sports websites. In addition to his writing experience, Kade has hands-on sports scouting experience, including time as a Texas area scout for the Hula Bowl, giving him a unique perspective on player evaluation and the college sports landscape.