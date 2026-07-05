This Freshman Could Be UNC's Best Long-Term Investment

When projecting the starting lineup for next season, it’s easy to see where some players will fit. With seven-foot Sayon Keita, he should easily be a starter at the center position, as he’s one of the only players on the roster who can fill the height at that position.

Jarin Stevenson, a returning senior, should have enough reputation, skill, and credibility in the bank to secure himself a starting spot early on in the season. Matt Able showed North Carolina what he can do up close, coming from the in-conference rival of NC State. His shooting and reliability to score should get him on the court as one of the first five.

Mar 17, 2026; Dayton, OH, USA; NC State Wolfpack guard Matt Able (3) dribbles the ball defended by Texas Longhorns guard Chendall Weaver (2) in the first half during a first four game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at University of Dayton Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Terrence Brown scored 20 points per game last season at Utah, and it’s hard to justify leaving him off the court to start the season. The same can be said for Neoklis Avdalas . His passing and ability to be a reliable point guard on day one should earn him the title of starting point guard.

So Who’s Left?

Serra's Maximo Adams (25) looks to coaches as he runs down the court during the first quarter of their first-round CIF-SS playoff game at Indio High School in Indio, Calif., Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2024. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Newcomer Maximo Adams has been a loyal commit, and his talent justifies him earning some important minutes throughout the season. I also wouldn’t be surprised to see him start at some point rather than coming off the bench.

Returners Isaiah Denis and Jaydon Young should have grown enough in the offseason to also warrant some playing time. If both can continue to grow on the flashes they showed last season, they could have some meaningful minutes in their future.

Mar 17, 2022; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; Villanova Wildcats guard Angelo Brizzi (10) during practice before the first round of the 2022 NCAA Tournament at PPG Paints Arena. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports

Alexandros Samodurov, the big man from Greece recruited by Malone wasn’t brought here to sit on the bench. He’ll be a major asset in the frontcourt and could easily start in a handful of games, depending on how exactly things pan out.

Cade Bennerman, Angelo Brizzi, Evan Smith, and Malloy Smith should serve as valuable depth pieces, and it will be interesting to see how Michael Malone decides to use them.

Kevin Thomas: How He Fits

NEWS: 4⭐️ Kevin Thomas has committed to North Carolina, his agent KJ Smith told @Rivals.



The 6-7 small forward is a former LSU signee and a top-100 recruit in the 2026 class. https://t.co/cFGX9a9XmC pic.twitter.com/z782UUbkSe — Joe Tipton (@JoeTipton) May 13, 2026

That leaves freshman guard Kevin Thomas. His recruitment and commitment were a bit overshadowed, but do not be wary. While he was only given a four-star rating by 247Sports , do not be fooled. Thomas has all the tools in the world to be considered a five-star talent. His situation at North Carolina can be summed up as seemingly complicated.

He’s in a backcourt that is honestly very crowded. All of the guards who may play before him are most experienced in college basketball, meaning that at first, they may get the nod as the starters. That only goes so far, because if Thomas outplays anyone, you better believe Malone will make the switch.

Apr 6, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets head coach Michael Malone during the second quarter against the Indiana Pacers at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In order to get early playing time, Thomas will need to find his role and excel. Whether it’s being an excellent on-ball defender, a great passer, or an outside shooter, if Thomas provides value in any one area at a high level, it will earn him playing time.

The good thing about Kevin Thomas is that he is a freshman. Meaning he was brought here by Malone , and will be developed by Malone. Developing for a year may not be a bad idea in the long term, but do not expect to see Thomas riding the bench all year; his talent doesn’t call for it.