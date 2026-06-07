UNC Starting Pitcher, Lineup for Super Regional Game 3 Against USC
The North Carolina Tar Heels survived elimination from the Super Regionals, defeating the USC Trojans 4-0 on Saturday.
It was a stellar performance from Jason DeCaro, who threw a complete shutout, compiling eight strikeouts and one walk while allowing two hits. The junior pitcher needed a performance like that, and he executed pitching coach Bryant Gaines' plan to perfection. Here is what Gaines had said earlier this week.
- “This week with Jason DeCaro, we were very specific on his two-strike pitches, because that’s where he’s given up some hits here recently," Gaines explained. "He’s done a good job getting in good counts, but his execution hasn’t been good when he’s been in those advantage counts."
- "So, after I take a look at the opposing team we’re getting ready to face, I have an idea of how we’re going to pitch them, and then it becomes – for each one of them individually – what do they need to do in order to be successful?"
With that being said, here is a look at who will be starting on the mound for the Tar Heels in a win-or-go-home Game 3 on Sunday.
Starting Pitcher Against USC
Earlier this week, head coach Scott Forbes announced the Super Regional rotation, with Folger Boaz taking the mound. In 16 appearances, including 14 starts, Boaz possesses a 7.03 ERA, with 53 strikeouts, 23 walks, 81 allowed hits, and 45 allowed runs through 56.1 innings pitched.
It's safe to say that the left-handed pitcher has been uneven this season. This is a daunting scenario for the Tar Heels, as these numbers highlight how subpar Boaz has been throughout the season.
However, Forbes has been right more often than not, and we should trust his evaluation and decision-making at this point, given what he has orchestrated this offseason. Nevertheless, North Carolina's season rests on a pitcher who has struggled in the majority of his starts.
Projected Starting Lineup
1. Jake Schaffner - Shortstop 2. Gavin Gallaher - Second Base 3. Owen Hull - Center Field 4. Macon Winslow - Desginate Hitter 5. Erik Paulsen - First Base 6. Cooper Nicholson - Third Base 7. Tyler Howe - Right Field 8. Colin Hynek - Catcher 9. Rom Kellis V - Left Field
Similar to Forbes' pitching rotation from the Chapel Hill Regional, the Tar Heels' head coach has stuck with the same batting lineup throughout the postseason. At this point, there is no reason to change anything, especially after a sound performance on Saturday.
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Logan Lazarczyk is a graduate of the University of Missouri-Kansas City, where he earned a Bachelor of Arts in Communication Studies with an emphasis in Journalism. Logan joined our team with extensive experience, having previously written and worked for media entities such as USA Today and Union Broadcasting.