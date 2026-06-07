UNC Starting Pitcher, Lineup for Super Regional Game 3 Against USC

The North Carolina Tar Heels survived elimination from the Super Regionals, defeating the USC Trojans 4-0 on Saturday.

It was a stellar performance from Jason DeCaro , who threw a complete shutout, compiling eight strikeouts and one walk while allowing two hits. The junior pitcher needed a performance like that, and he executed pitching coach Bryant Gaines' plan to perfection. Here is what Gaines had said earlier this week.

Jun 3, 2024; Chapel Hill, NC, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels Jason DeCaro (29) pitches against the Louisiana State Tigers in the first inning of the Div. I NCAA baseball regional at Boshamer Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Camarati-Imagn Images | Jeffrey Camarati-Imagn Images

“This week with Jason DeCaro, we were very specific on his two-strike pitches, because that’s where he’s given up some hits here recently," Gaines explained. "He’s done a good job getting in good counts, but his execution hasn’t been good when he’s been in those advantage counts."

"So, after I take a look at the opposing team we’re getting ready to face, I have an idea of how we’re going to pitch them, and then it becomes – for each one of them individually – what do they need to do in order to be successful?"

Jun 5, 2026; Chapel Hill, NC, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels outfielder Owen Hull (8) hits the ball in the seventh inning agains the USC Trojans at Boshamer Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | Zachary Taft-Imagn Images

With that being said, here is a look at who will be starting on the mound for the Tar Heels in a win-or-go-home Game 3 on Sunday.

Starting Pitcher Against USC

May 31, 2026; Chapel Hill, NC, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels pitcher Folger Boaz (36) fist bumps catcher Colin Hynek (23) after the first inning against the East Carolina Pirates during the Chapel Hill Regional at Boshamer Stadium. Mandatory Credit: William Howard-Imagn Images | William Howard-Imagn Images

Earlier this week, head coach Scott Forbes announced the Super Regional rotation, with Folger Boaz taking the mound. In 16 appearances, including 14 starts, Boaz possesses a 7.03 ERA, with 53 strikeouts, 23 walks, 81 allowed hits, and 45 allowed runs through 56.1 innings pitched.

It's safe to say that the left-handed pitcher has been uneven this season. This is a daunting scenario for the Tar Heels, as these numbers highlight how subpar Boaz has been throughout the season.

North Carolina Pitcher Folger Boaz (36) winds up for the pitch against Arizona in the Super Regionals held in Chapel Hill on June 7, 2025. The North Carolina Tarheels and the Arizona Wildcats met in game two of the NCAA Division 1 Super Regionals in Chapel Hill, N.C. on June 7, 2025. | Steven Worthy / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

However, Forbes has been right more often than not, and we should trust his evaluation and decision-making at this point, given what he has orchestrated this offseason. Nevertheless, North Carolina's season rests on a pitcher who has struggled in the majority of his starts.

Projected Starting Lineup

Jun 5, 2026; Chapel Hill, NC, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels catcher Colin Hynek (23) reacts after making it to second base against the USC Trojans in the fourth inning at Boshamer Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | Zachary Taft-Imagn Images

1. Jake Schaffner - Shortstop 2. Gavin Gallaher - Second Base 3. Owen Hull - Center Field 4. Macon Winslow - Desginate Hitter 5. Erik Paulsen - First Base 6. Cooper Nicholson - Third Base 7. Tyler Howe - Right Field 8. Colin Hynek - Catcher 9. Rom Kellis V - Left Field

Similar to Forbes' pitching rotation from the Chapel Hill Regional, the Tar Heels' head coach has stuck with the same batting lineup throughout the postseason. At this point, there is no reason to change anything, especially after a sound performance on Saturday.