UNC Staying Positive After 2026 Recruit Shifts Visit Plans
After hyping it up all week, Dylan Mingo is no longer visiting North Carolina. The five-star point guard is one of the top-ranked recruits in the Class of 2026. He's in contention for the best guard in the class, right alongside Deron Rippey Jr.
Mingo, who missed his NC State visit last week, is also missing his visit with the Tar Heels. His visit with the Wolfpack was cancelled due to weather-related reasons in New York. Once again, his flight was cancelled.
For head coach Hubert Davis, he's hoping to reschedule as soon as possible. It's highly unlikely for a recruit to commit somewhere they haven't visited, so UNC needs to make sure they're on top of things if they want to land a top guard.
Dylan Mingo's Cancelled Visit
Rivals' Joe Tipton confirmed that Mingo's flight was cancelled, so he will no longer be visiting UNC. With flight issues around the world currently, the last thing the Tar Heels wanted to hear was Mingo cancelling after a cancelled flight. Instead of getting on a later flight, his visit was cancelled entirely.
Mingo's recent string of bad luck may be a sign that neither UNC nor NC State is for him. NC State's Will Wade had his eyes on the prize with both Mingo and Rippey coming to town in back-to-back weeks. Davis had a different outlook as he knew he was behind in the race for Mingo, but this was his chance to change that.
Ultimately, Mingo will remain in New York as he decides how to navigate things in the immediate future. He likely was going to decide after he visited with the Tar Heels, but now he'll have to figure out if he wants to reschedule either of these visits or not.
UNC's Empty Class of 2026
Davis and company know this isn't the end of the road for Mingo, but their chances of landing Mingo are now significantly less. Mingo, a 6'5'' 190-pound point guard who currently plays for Long Island Lutheran in Glen Head, NY, has his eyes on the likes of Baylor, Penn State, and Alabama.
Miami and Washington remain in the mix for Mingo, according to 247Sports. With the addition of UNC and NC State, all seven of those teams are listed as "warm". No one knows who holds the advantage in pursuit of the No. 5 overall recruit, but those questions should be answered within the next week.
