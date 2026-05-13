Talented UNC WR Could Be Key to Offensive Success in 2026

The North Carolina Tar Heels are looking to have an offensive revolution under offensive coordinator Bobby Petrino. History suggests a significant jump in production and consistency on offense under Petrino's play-calling. However, the Tar Heels' offense suggests an old-school approach that could define head coach Bill Belichick's second season.

There's some unproven talent—albeit having high ceilings —at tight end and quarterback. Outside of Jordan Shipp, there isn't too much to hang your hat on at pass-catcher, which means the run game is expected to shine through a more physical element in 2026. One wide receiver, Nathan Leacock, is finally getting his opportunity to shine, and it could come with ample production as the second fiddle to Shipp.

What Leacock Could Provide to North Carolina in 2026

Nov 29, 2025; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks interim head coach Bobby Petrino talks to Missouri Tigers head coach Eli Drinkwitz prior to a game against the at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-Imagn Images | Nelson Chenault-Imagn Images

For much of the last three years in Knoxville and Chapel Hill, Leacock has been more of a reservist at wide receiver, stuck deep on the depth chart despite being a 4-star recruit with ample talent worth taking the chance on. He has rarely seen the field in three years off college football, now entering his redshirt junior season as a potential starter for the Tar Heels, which comes as a massive jump from past seasons.

At 6-foot-3, 217 pounds, Leacock has the size and athleticism to be a difference-maker. The track speed and ball skills are what provide him with the tools to be a fascinating playmaker for the Tar Heels' offense, and for all intents and purposes, he has had to wait at two separate spots for three straight years to earn his opportunity as a starter.

Oct 19, 2024; Knoxville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Volunteers wide receiver Nathan Leacock (85) celebrates with fans after defeating the Alabama Crimson Tide at Neyland Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Alan Poizner-Imagn Images | Alan Poizner-Imagn Images

Shipp will likely garner defenders to trail him inside as the top slot receiver on the roster. This allows the offense to gain an advantage on the perimeter and off play-action when Leacock has opportunities on vertical planes to generate a runway for build-up speed and blow by defenders for big plays downfield.

Despite Intrigue, Leacock Remains an Unknown

Tennessee wide receiver Nathan Leacock (85) is seen during a Tennessee Vols spring football practice, Wednesday, April 5, 2023. | Caitie McMekin/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK

It remains uncertain why Leacock never got his opportunities at Tennessee under Josh Huepel. Sometimes, in the age of the transfer portal, those players get overlooked, though it is impossible to say why without making assumptions, which I will never do in this instance. Leacock is a talented player, and the speed certainly gives North Carolina an exciting element to the offense under Petrino.

However, given the lack of production during his collegiate career, Leacock remains an unknown to most fans, aside from his recruiting profiles and his status as a former top North Carolina high school recruit. Time will only tell if he becomes the player he was once imagined to be for the Volunteers.