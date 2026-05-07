Analyzing North Carolina's Tight Ends Ahead of 2026 Season
In this story:
The North Carolina Tar Heels spent much of the spring getting a clearer picture of their roster for the 2026 college football season. With three months to go until the Tar Heels kick their season off in Dublin, there are still questions that need answering.
Head coach Bill Belichick will once again enter a season with roughly 50 new players on the roster, which includes over 30 freshmen and around 20 transfers. Each position group has new faces in the respective rooms, but the most important thing here is that there are more players established on the roster from the past season than there were last year. This becomes important when chemistry becomes a potential factor in success or failure.
One position group that was attacked in the transfer portal was tight end, featuring three additions who could give the Tar Heels the highest ceiling at any position on the roster for 2026. In a new offensive system, it could be key to North Carolina's success.
Tar Heels Have Ample Potential in Their Tight End Room
One of the intriguing aspects of Belichick's tight end room is the size that is featured, as the newest additions range from 6-foot-4 to 6-foot-8, 242 to 264 pounds; a lot of big humans, and these guys can move very well.
I've spoken a lot about Jelani Thurman, the transfer from Ohio State and a former top tight end recruit. He has the most potential of anyone in that room, thanks to his incredible power, size, and athleticism, making him a potential difference-maker at the position. Texas transfer Jordan Washington is similar to Thurman, while Jaxxon Warren comes to Chapel Hill after flashes at Colorado State.
Offensive coordinator Bobby Petrino has a group of tight ends who offer depth and upside to be security blankets for whichever quarterback starts for North Carolina this season. Jake Johnson was a reliable target for Gio Lopez last season, but transferred this past offseason, which means that whoever the top two tight ends are could see production this upcoming season.
The only two tight ends returning from last season are Deems May and Shamar Easter. They also add another through the 2026 recruiting class in Carson Sneed, a 3-star recruit from Nashville.
Forecasting UNC’s Tight Ends for 2026
North Carolina's tight ends are the group with both the most uncertainty and the highest upside if they hit. Thurman and Washington have the tools and flashes to become future NFL players, while Warren remains a significant unknown compared to the rest of the group. These are likely to be the top-three players at the position in Chapel Hill.
Their respective skill sets and physical attributes will allow Petrino to play in heavier personnel packages and deploy a strong, physical run game. Overall, the Tar Heels are working into the unknown with this group, but the benefits could be amazing and lead to offensive success this season.
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Jared Feinberg, a native of western North Carolina, has written about NFL football for nearly a decade. He has contributed to several national outlets and is now part of our On SI team as an NFL team reporter. Jared graduated from UNC Asheville with a bachelor's degree in mass communications and later pursued his master's degree at UNC Charlotte. You can follow Jared Feinberg on Twitter at @JRodNFLDraft