Analyzing North Carolina's Tight Ends Ahead of 2026 Season

The North Carolina Tar Heels spent much of the spring getting a clearer picture of their roster for the 2026 college football season. With three months to go until the Tar Heels kick their season off in Dublin, there are still questions that need answering.

Head coach Bill Belichick will once again enter a season with roughly 50 new players on the roster, which includes over 30 freshmen and around 20 transfers. Each position group has new faces in the respective rooms, but the most important thing here is that there are more players established on the roster from the past season than there were last year. This becomes important when chemistry becomes a potential factor in success or failure.

Bill Belichick and girlfriend Jordon Hudson on the dirt track before the 2026 Kentucky Oaks race at Churchill Downs on Friday, May 1, 2026 | Matt Stone/Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

One position group that was attacked in the transfer portal was tight end, featuring three additions who could give the Tar Heels the highest ceiling at any position on the roster for 2026. In a new offensive system, it could be key to North Carolina's success.

Tar Heels Have Ample Potential in Their Tight End Room

Ohio State Buckeyes tight end Jelani Thurman (15) runs past Rutgers Scarlet Knights defensive back Kaj Sanders (5) during the second half of the NCAA football game at Ohio Stadium in Columbus on Nov. 22, 2025. Ohio State won 42-9. | Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

One of the intriguing aspects of Belichick's tight end room is the size that is featured, as the newest additions range from 6-foot-4 to 6-foot-8, 242 to 264 pounds; a lot of big humans, and these guys can move very well.

I've spoken a lot about Jelani Thurman, the transfer from Ohio State and a former top tight end recruit. He has the most potential of anyone in that room, thanks to his incredible power, size, and athleticism, making him a potential difference-maker at the position. Texas transfer Jordan Washington is similar to Thurman, while Jaxxon Warren comes to Chapel Hill after flashes at Colorado State.

Aug 30, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; Colorado State Rams tight end Jaxxon Warren (19) catches a touchdown pass against the Washington Huskies during the third quarter at Husky Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images | Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images

Offensive coordinator Bobby Petrino has a group of tight ends who offer depth and upside to be security blankets for whichever quarterback starts for North Carolina this season. Jake Johnson was a reliable target for Gio Lopez last season, but transferred this past offseason, which means that whoever the top two tight ends are could see production this upcoming season.

The only two tight ends returning from last season are Deems May and Shamar Easter. They also add another through the 2026 recruiting class in Carson Sneed, a 3-star recruit from Nashville.

Forecasting UNC’s Tight Ends for 2026

Sep 20, 2025; Austin, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns tight end Jordan Washington (84) and teammates react after Washington scored a touchdown during the first half against the Sam Houston Bearkats at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images | Scott Wachter-Imagn Images

North Carolina's tight ends are the group with both the most uncertainty and the highest upside if they hit. Thurman and Washington have the tools and flashes to become future NFL players, while Warren remains a significant unknown compared to the rest of the group. These are likely to be the top-three players at the position in Chapel Hill.

Their respective skill sets and physical attributes will allow Petrino to play in heavier personnel packages and deploy a strong, physical run game. Overall, the Tar Heels are working into the unknown with this group, but the benefits could be amazing and lead to offensive success this season.