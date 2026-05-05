Why UNC Running Backs Could Be Key to Offensive Success

When North Carolina made the switch from Freddie Kitchens to Bobby Petrino at offensive coordinator, there were mixed reactions at initial glance.

Some showed excitement about what Petrino was capable of as an offensive guru who built offenses from the ground up, with great talent, including Lamar Jackson, who won the Heisman in 2016 and is a two-time NFL MVP. Others would rather see a younger face with true innovation, with the potential to succeed head coach Bill Belichick in a world where offensive-minded coaches are the talk of the town.

Nov 15, 2025; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; Arkansas interim head coach Bobby Petrino looks on against the LSU Tigers during the second half at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

However, what Petrino is bringing to Chapel Hill appears to be a more aggressive passing attack with a downhill running game. The additions at tight end in the transfer portal suggest heavier personnel packages this upcoming season. This is great news for guys like Benjamin Hall and Demon June, who could be a physical one-two punch, key to the Tar Heels' offensive success this upcoming season.

Tar Heels Running Back Room Is an Intriguing Group

Oct 17, 2025; Berkeley, California, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels running back Benjamin Hall (28) celebrates his touchdown against the California Golden Bears in the first quarter at California Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eakin Howard-Imagn Images | Eakin Howard-Imagn Images

North Carolina will have to adjust their offense this season, one way or another, with whoever is the starting quarterback. I'm in favor of freshman Travis Burgess because of the pure talent and dynamic ability he provides for an offense that could favor the run game significantly. Pair his mobility with June and Hall, along with LSU transfer Kaleb Jackson, and the Tar Heels may have an intriguing run game.

Hall and Jackson are likely to provide the physical elements of the run game, especially when Petrino goes with 12- or 13-personnel. Both have compact, stout frames that allow them to frequently gain yards after contact, and they always fall forward for an extra yard or two, which could make them valuable in short-yardage and low red-zone situations.

DEMON JUNE ON HALLOWEEN pic.twitter.com/fu0W1AmrDr — Unnecessary Roughness (@UnnecRoughness) November 1, 2025

Then, there's June. The dynamic true sophomore running back from Jacksonville, North Carolina, became the Tar Heels' lead back following his performance against Richmond and never looked back. His skill set brings balance to the backfield, adding another element of physicality.

In other words, old-school football is returning to Chapel Hill in a unique way this upcoming season.

The Vision for North Carolina’s Offense Is Coming Into Place

Nov 29, 2025; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Bill Belichick walks out before the first half of the game against NC State Wolfpack at Carter-Finley Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images | Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images

Belichick brought Petrino in to revitalize his offense, even if the hire reeks of retread. That is what he is doing, and it could help turn the Tar Heels' run game into one of the most fascinating and physical groups in the ACC. This is how you establish identity and culture, and it is how Belichick's Patriots played for many years.

Hall and June are a young tandem, with the addition of Jackson and the dynamic athleticism of Burgess, sans starter status. This is likely how North Carolina wins football games in 2026; it won't be pretty, but it could get the job done.