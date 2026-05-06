Examining North Carolina's Quarterback Room Following Spring Ball

Since 2015, the North Carolina Tar Heels have seen a rich history of quarterbacks come through the program. While they aren't exactly a true signal-caller factory, they have grown accustomed to being one over the last decade.

T.J. Yates is statistically one of the great passers in program history, followed by Mitchell Trubisky, a top-two selection in the 2017 NFL Draft. Marquise Williams factored in between those two, while Sam Howell and Drake Maye followed in the past handful of years. Going into the second year of the Bill Belichick era, the quarterback position becomes more important than ever in a make-or-break season.

Nov 29, 2025; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Bill Belichick addresses the media after the second half of the game against NC State Wolfpack at Carter-Finley Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images | Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images

Let's take a closer look at the Tar Heels quarterback as we approach the end of the spring semester and near the start of a hopefully turnaround for the program under their head coach.

A Quarterback Competition Is in Effect

Oct 18, 2025; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Wisconsin Badgers quarterback Billy Edwards Jr. (9) warms up before the game against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Camp Randall Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images | Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images

North Carolina will have a new offensive coordinator this upcoming season in Bobby Petrino, one of the most recognizable play-callers in college football. He had the opportunity to coach Lamar Jackson to a Heisman Trophy season in 2016, with a strong track record of turning offenses around. Now, Petrino is set to have a quarterback competition on his hands ahead of fall camp.

It is done to three quarterbacks, from my perspective: graduate transfer Billy Edwards Jr, redshirt sophomore transfer Miles O'Neil, and true freshman Travis Burgess. It is as plain and simple as it gets, as Petrino will want a signal-caller he can trust to operate the offense at an efficient level. With the current state of the offense and the talent available, a physical downhill run game with the use of heavier personnel packages to mix in with a potent passing game.

Nov 16, 2024; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies quarterback Miles O'Neill (16) looks to throw the ball during the fourth quarter against the New Mexico State Aggies at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

Well, not exactly "plain and simple." However, this is what the Tar Heels have going for them. The veteran of the group, Edwards, has a strong argument based on his experience, but past injuries are likely to be a sticking point.

Inexperience plays a role for O'Neil and Burgess, with the latter possessing the most talent of the trio. The gem of Belichick's second recruiting class and a former 4-star recruit, Burgess enters Chapel Hill as a Top-10 recruit at the position, likely earning himself the status of the sentimental favorite from fans.

Who Should Get the Early Nod at Quarterback Ahead of Fall Camp?

UNC football quarterbacks participating in spring practice on Tuesday, March 24, 2026, ahead of the Tar Heels' second season under coach Bill Belichick. | Rodd Baxley/The Fayetteville Observer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

If Belichick and Petrino are serious about long-term stability at quarterback, it begins by giving the freshman the nod. Burgess is a player I viewed as a talent who can take North Carolina to ACC contention, and while there will be learning curves, Petrino is the type of offensive mind you want for a young quarterback, especially if they become a starter from the jump.