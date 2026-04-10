Why UNC-Duke Rivalry Will Be Rejuvenated Under Malone

Earlier this week, the North Carolina Tar Heels hired longtime NBA coach Michael Malone as the next basketball coach. For the last five years, the Tar Heels have been an average program, despite the brand, finances, and overall blue-blood reputation that come with being North Carolina.

That has been evident in the rivalry against the Duke Blue Devils, who have produced much more success than the Tar Heels during that span. Over the past half-decade, North Carolina has compiled seven wins in the NCAA Tournament, including missing the tournament entirely in 2023.

Mar 7, 2026; Durham, North Carolina, USA;Duke Blue Devils forward Maliq Brown (6) pokes the ball away from North Carolina Tar Heels guard Seth Trimble (7) during the second half at Cameron Indoor Stadium. The Duke Blue Devils won 76-61. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images | Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images

With Duke creating separation over that time, there is added pressure for the Tar Heels to deliver later in the season in March. While speaking with the media during his introductory press conference on Tuesday night, Malone was asked about his mentality pertaining to the North Carolina-Duke rivalry.

Malone's Thoughts

Apr 6, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets head coach Michael Malone during the second quarter against the Indiana Pacers at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

“I love rivalries," Malone said. "Yeah, I’m ready. I’m ready to get into that, watching that Duke game at home this year, Seth Trimble hit that corner three, my wife and I were jumping around, and our friends back in Colorado. I mean that sincerely… but I’m excited to be a part of that rivalry."

That being said, and this is the right mindset to have from Malone's perspective, the 54-year-old head coach is not making beating Duke his top priority. Yes, it is arguably the best rivalry in all sports, but the Tar Heels should measure their success by how much they win in March. Outdueling Duke head-to-head should be viewed as a bonus. In the long run, everyone remembers how many titles you have.

Apr 6, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets head coach Michael Malone reacts in the second half against the Indiana Pacers at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

UNC Ready for Rebound

“I want to add to that," Malone continued. "I want to win, and I know that Duke is the program down the road, and they’ve had success, but you know, as I said earlier, I didn’t come here to be second best. I didn’t come here to lose in the first round the ACC Tournament. I came here to win and win at a big level, going at a high level."

"And if you’re a competitor and that’s what you want, you don’t shy away from that. You don’t run from that. You run towards that. And that’s how I’m wired. That’s in my DNA, and our teams take on that character as well.”

Mar 10, 2025; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Denver Nuggets head coach Michael Malone gestures to his team during a play against the Oklahoma City Thunder during the second quarter at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images | Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images