Michael Malone Shares What Types of Players He Wants
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The North Carolina Tar Heels officially announced Michael Malone as the next basketball head coach on Tuesday night at the Dean E. Smith Center.
With the 54-year-old head coach joining the staff in the midst of the transfer portal opening, Malone will not be afforded time to get comfortable. Off the jump, the longtime NBA coach will have to start player evaluations and begin the recruiting process immediately.
During his introductory press conference, Malone went into detail about the type of players he wants to bring into the program. That included the skill set each player brings to the floor.
Malone's Thoughts
- “I love guys that have a motor, that play hard,” Malone said. “You don’t have to wind up and motivate a player – I love self-motivated players who play hard. Toughness, you can’t put a dollar sign on toughness. And then IQ."
Malone went on to discuss the type of abilities he is looking for in players that he brings in from the transfer portal or is inheriting on the roster. Ironically, he prefers players who can shoot a high percentage from the free-throw line, which was not one of North Carolina's strengths last season.
- “Those are the things that jump out regardless of position – one through five, what you shoot from the foul line, what you shoot from the three-point line," Malone continued. "If you have a motor, you're tough, and you have IQ, you have a chance to be a hell of a player.”
Building a culture is the first feature an incoming head coach has to establish. You can have all the talent in the world, but if the culture is not set from the get-go, that talent will go to waste. Malone is striving to construct a team similar to the ones he led in Denver.
Malone Rebuilding Culture
- “When I think about the culture we’re going to create here – same culture that we built in Denver,” Malone said. “It doesn’t matter, NBA or college, you can have a strong culture, and that’s going to start with being a work team."
- “A team that outworks people, stays motivated. I want to surround myself with players that have that kind of work ethic," Malone continued. "I shouldn’t have to go to practice and try to motivate you every day.”
It's clear that Malone has a vision for this program, and it starts with being prepared every day to win at the highest level.
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Logan Lazarczyk is a graduate of the University of Missouri-Kansas City, where he earned a Bachelor of Arts in Communication Studies with an emphasis in Journalism. He is our UNC Tar Heels Beat Reporter. Logan joined our team with extensive experience, having previously written and worked for media entities such as USA Today and Union Broadcasting.