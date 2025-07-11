Tar Heels' Women's Athletics Wins Capital One Cup
The North Carolina Tar Heels are the winners of the 2024-25 Capital One Cup, awarded to the women's athletics program that totaled the most points in a combination of NCAA Championships and major poll finishes.
Capital One is going to award the University of North Carolina $250,000 for athletic scholarships as a result of them winning the Cup.
"We applaud the UNC Tar Heels women's athletics program for an outstanding year of competition, marked by drive and resiliency," said Stephanie Mosley, Senior Director of Brand Sponsorships and Experiential Marketing at Capital One.
"We are proud to continue our Capital One Cup program, which has awarded over $5 million in student athlete scholarship fund donations."
North Carolina beat out Stanford and Texas to win the Cup. The top-10 finishers included UNC, Stanford, Texas, Southern California, Northwestern, UCLA, Penn State, UConn, Oklahoma and Oregon.
Four teams contributed points towards UNC's total. Those teams are women's lacrosse and women's soccer, which finished first in their respective sports final polls. The field hockey team, which tied for third in the NCAA Championship; and women's tennis, which was ranked fourth in the final poll, contributed to the Cup victory.
The women's lacrosse team went undefeated, 22-0 and won the program's fourth NCAA championship. They won the title with a 12-8 win over Northwestern on May 25.
Soccer beat Wake Forest, 1-0, on December 9 to claim its 23rd national championship.
Field hockey, won its UNC-record 27th ACC championship and advanced to the final four for the 28th time.
Women's tennis won its second straight ACC title and 13th overall. Head coach Brian Kalbas' Tar Heels competed in the national semifinals for the fifth time in the last six NCAA Championships.
Fourteen of Carolina's 15 women's teams qualified for NCAA postseason play, securing two national championships, five top-10 and 11 top-25 finishes. It was a brilliant year for the women's athletic programs.
Carolina and the men's winner, Ohio State, will be recognized on July 16, during the ESPYs presented by Capital One. The ESPYs air at 8 pm ET on ABC. It will also be streamed on ESPN+.
Please make sure you follow us today on our Facebook page when you click right here!