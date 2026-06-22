Three Keys to a UNC National Championship in Game 3
The Heels aren’t done yet. After an embarrassing Game 1 loss to Oklahoma in the College World Series Final, North Carolina managed to bounce back in the most impressive way yet.
In order to bring a championship back to Chapel Hill, Carolina will have to hone in on these three areas in order to take home college baseball's biggest prize.
Get Hot Early
Game two was almost all Carolina. The Sooners jumped out to an early lead in the first inning, but by the top of the third, that lead was gone and never returned for Oklahoma. As what occurred in Game 1, the inverse happened in Game 2.
North Carolina managed to jump out and grab an early lead in the top of the third inning, thanks to a big-time triple down the right field baseline from Jake Schaffner, scoring two runs to tie the game. Then, Schaffner managed to steal home on a wild pitch to give the Heels the lead.
The Heels have done this well, managing leads, and the final game between Oklahoma should be no different. The top of Carolina’s batting lineup is strong, and if they can jump out and punch Oklahoma in the mouth early, it could set the tone for the remainder of the game.
Quality Innings From Pitching Staff
Caden Glauber has been somewhat of a phenomenon this season for the Diamond Heels. After game two, he extends the team's record to 29-0 when he pitches in game, either by relieving or closing.
In order to take home a national championship, we’ll need to see someone other than Glauber succeed on the mound. Jason DeCaro had a rough outing in Game 1, and Ryan Lynch played well as the starter in Game 2, so it will be interesting to see who they elect to start in Game 3.
Forbes said after Game 2 that he has not yet decided on a starter, leaving a couple of options on the table for the Tar Heels in a winner-take-all scenario.
Limit Defensive Mistakes
The last key to victory is plain and simple - limit mistakes in the field. Game 1 was riddled with defensive mishaps that ultimately made the game quickly snowball out of hand.
If the Heels can play smart, decisive, and clean baseball, I believe they are the better team and can finally tally the first National Championship for the baseball program.
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Kade Nix is a sports writer covering North Carolina on SI. He specializes in college basketball, college football, and the NFL. In 2021, he founded Kade’s Draft Room, a sports website that ran until 2025, and has an extensive background writing for multiple channels and sports websites. In addition to his writing experience, Kade has hands-on sports scouting experience, including time as a Texas area scout for the Hula Bowl, giving him a unique perspective on player evaluation and the college sports landscape.