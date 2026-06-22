Three Keys to a UNC National Championship in Game 3

The Heels aren’t done yet. After an embarrassing Game 1 loss to Oklahoma in the College World Series Final, North Carolina managed to bounce back in the most impressive way yet.

In order to bring a championship back to Chapel Hill, Carolina will have to hone in on these three areas in order to take home college baseball's biggest prize.

Get Hot Early

Jun 20, 2026; Omaha, NE, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels center fielder Owen Hull (8) celebrates after hitting a double against the Oklahoma Sooners during the first inning at Charles Schwab Field. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-Imagn Images | Dylan Widger-Imagn Images

Game two was almost all Carolina. The Sooners jumped out to an early lead in the first inning, but by the top of the third, that lead was gone and never returned for Oklahoma. As what occurred in Game 1, the inverse happened in Game 2.

North Carolina managed to jump out and grab an early lead in the top of the third inning, thanks to a big-time triple down the right field baseline from Jake Schaffner, scoring two runs to tie the game. Then, Schaffner managed to steal home on a wild pitch to give the Heels the lead.

Jun 21, 2026; Omaha, NE, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels shortstop Jake Schaffner (2) celebrates after hitting a two-run triple against the Oklahoma Sooners during the third inning at Charles Schwab Field. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-Imagn Images | Dylan Widger-Imagn Images

The Heels have done this well, managing leads, and the final game between Oklahoma should be no different. The top of Carolina’s batting lineup is strong, and if they can jump out and punch Oklahoma in the mouth early, it could set the tone for the remainder of the game.

Quality Innings From Pitching Staff

Caden Glauber has been somewhat of a phenomenon this season for the Diamond Heels. After game two, he extends the team's record to 29-0 when he pitches in game, either by relieving or closing.

Jun 20, 2026; Omaha, NE, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels starting pitcher Jason DeCaro (29) and catcher Colin Hynek (23) walk off during the first inning against the Oklahoma Sooners at Charles Schwab Field. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-Imagn Images | Dylan Widger-Imagn Images

In order to take home a national championship, we’ll need to see someone other than Glauber succeed on the mound. Jason DeCaro had a rough outing in Game 1, and Ryan Lynch played well as the starter in Game 2, so it will be interesting to see who they elect to start in Game 3.

Forbes said after Game 2 that he has not yet decided on a starter, leaving a couple of options on the table for the Tar Heels in a winner-take-all scenario.

Limit Defensive Mistakes

Jun 21, 2026; Omaha, NE, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels second baseman Gavin Gallaher (5) smiles while standing in the dugout before the game against the Oklahoma Sooners at Charles Schwab Field. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-Imagn Images | Dylan Widger-Imagn Images

The last key to victory is plain and simple - limit mistakes in the field. Game 1 was riddled with defensive mishaps that ultimately made the game quickly snowball out of hand.

If the Heels can play smart, decisive, and clean baseball, I believe they are the better team and can finally tally the first National Championship for the baseball program.