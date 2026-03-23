North Carolina’s Three Worst 2025 Campaigns

The North Carolina Tar Heels suffered a gut-wrenching loss in the first round of the 2026 NCAA tournament against the VCU Rams 82-78 in overtime. North Carolina coughed up a 19-point lead in the second half with 10 minutes left in the game.

It was a microcosm of the Tar Heels ' struggles in the regular season, as they struggled from the free-throw line and were lackadaisical defensively down the stretch. With all of that being said, here are North Carolina's most disappointing performances in 2025.

Kyan Evans

Feb 21, 2026; Syracuse, New York, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels guard Kyan Evans (0) controls the ball during the first half against the Syracuse Orange at the JMA Wireless Dome. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-Imagn Images | Rich Barnes-Imagn Images

In addition to Henri Veesaar, Jarin Stevenson, and Luka Bogavac, North Carolina landed Evans in the transfer portal, solidifying the backcourt. Or that's at least what the Tar Heels were expecting.

After averaging 10.7 points, 3.1 assists, and 3.0 rebounds while shooting 48.1 percent from the field and 43.1 percent from three-point range in 2024, the 6-foot-2, 174-pound guard was abysmal in Chapel Hill this past season.

Jan 14, 2026; Stanford, California, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels guard Kyan Evans (0) looses control of the ball while dribbling against Stanford Cardinal guard Jeremy Dent-Smith (25) and forward AJ Rohosy (4) in the second half at Maples Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Eakin Howard-Imagn Images | Eakin Howard-Imagn Images

Evans averaged 4.1 points, 2.6 assists, and 1.2 rebounds per game while shooting 33.1 percent from the field and 30.8 percent from three-point range. The junior guard did not play more than eight minutes in each of the last four games and did not record a single point during that span.

Hubert Davis

Mar 19, 2026; Greenville, SC, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Hubert Davis instructs his team against the VCU Rams in the second half of a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

The 55-year-old head coach looks to be on his way out of Chapel Hill after North Carolina failed to get over the finish line in the first round, despite leading by nearly 20 points in the second half.

Shortly after the season, North Carolina's athletic director, Bubba Cunningham, addressed the future outlook for Davis and the team.

Mar 19, 2026; Greenville, SC, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Hubert Davis instructs his team against the VCU Rams in the first half of a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

“Every year at the end of the season, it’s important to evaluate all facets of the program and look for ways to improve,” Cunningham said. “The Chancellor, [executive associate athletic director] Steve [Newmark] and I are doing that together now and will continue to have discussions over the coming days.”

Davis struggled to adjust, which led to the Tar Heels' late-game struggles throughout the season. Additionally, the veteran head coach lacked accountability in the postgame press conference on Thursday night.

Jonathan Powell

Feb 28, 2026; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels forward Jonathan Powell (11) with the ball in the second half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

The sophomore forward had his moments, but they were few and far between. In the final four games of the season, Powell averaged 2.2 points per game while shooting 3-of-18 from the field, including 2-of-12 from three-point range.

North Carolina and Powell could be heading in different directions this offseason, as there are inevitable changes on the coaching staff.