Top Candidates to Replace Hubert Davis at UNC

The Hubert Davis era at North Carolina has officially come to a close. With one of the biggest and best coaching jobs now available in the sport, the university will look to fill one of the premier positions in college basketball.

After five seasons with the Tar Heels, Hubert Davis and North Carolina have officially parted ways, and the new coaching search begins now.

Mar 19, 2026; Greenville, SC, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Hubert Davis instructs his team against the VCU Rams in the second half of a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Top candidates and odds for the next coach in Chapel Hill have been released across various sites, and there are a few names that commonly appear at the top of the list

Todd Golden, Florida

Mar 20, 2026; Tampa, FL, USA; Florida Gators head coach Todd Golden communicates during the first half against the Prairie View A&M Panthers during a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Benchmark International Arena. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images | Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images

The defending National Champion head coach, Todd Golden, has been a name floating at the top of the odds for a few days now. Golden has led the Gators to back-to-back No. 1 seeds in the NCAA Tournament and put Florida back in the national spotlight.

It’s uncertain if Golden would entertain a move to Chapel Hill, but he certainly would be one of the better candidates for hire in the pool.

Tommy Lloyd, Arizona

Mar 22, 2026; San Diego, CA, USA; Arizona Wildcats head coach Tommy Lloyd reacts in the first half against the Utah State Aggies during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Viejas Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The Wildcats' head coach has done a phenomenal job of building a powerhouse in one of the most difficult, if not the most difficult, basketball conferences. Arizona has been exceptional all season and is currently still fighting to bring a championship back to Tucson.

Landing Lloyd would be a home run for the Tar Heels, and hiring a proven winner who has succeeded at every stop in his career, such as Lloyd, would be a very successful replacement hire for Hubert Davis.

Brad Stevens, Boston Celtics

Sep 25, 2025; Boston, MA, USA; Boston Celtics president of basketball operations Brad Stevens speaks during a press conference at the Auerbach Center. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | Eric Canha-Imagn Images

Stevens has been a name floating around the past few days that Tar Heel fans have been excited about. Stevens was once, upon a time, one of the best college basketball coaches before taking his talents to the Boston Celtics, where he has built one of the best rosters in professional basketball.

The issue is for Tar Heels fans; Stevens already has a pretty solid gig in Boston. A move to North Carolina’s head coach may just in this case be a lateral move at best.

Billy Donovan, Chicago Bulls

Mar 23, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bulls head coach Billy Donovan looks on from the bench during the first half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images