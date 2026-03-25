Top Candidates to Replace Hubert Davis at UNC
The Hubert Davis era at North Carolina has officially come to a close. With one of the biggest and best coaching jobs now available in the sport, the university will look to fill one of the premier positions in college basketball.
After five seasons with the Tar Heels, Hubert Davis and North Carolina have officially parted ways, and the new coaching search begins now.
Top candidates and odds for the next coach in Chapel Hill have been released across various sites, and there are a few names that commonly appear at the top of the list
Todd Golden, Florida
The defending National Champion head coach, Todd Golden, has been a name floating at the top of the odds for a few days now. Golden has led the Gators to back-to-back No. 1 seeds in the NCAA Tournament and put Florida back in the national spotlight.
It’s uncertain if Golden would entertain a move to Chapel Hill, but he certainly would be one of the better candidates for hire in the pool.
Tommy Lloyd, Arizona
The Wildcats' head coach has done a phenomenal job of building a powerhouse in one of the most difficult, if not the most difficult, basketball conferences. Arizona has been exceptional all season and is currently still fighting to bring a championship back to Tucson.
Landing Lloyd would be a home run for the Tar Heels, and hiring a proven winner who has succeeded at every stop in his career, such as Lloyd, would be a very successful replacement hire for Hubert Davis.
Brad Stevens, Boston Celtics
Stevens has been a name floating around the past few days that Tar Heel fans have been excited about. Stevens was once, upon a time, one of the best college basketball coaches before taking his talents to the Boston Celtics, where he has built one of the best rosters in professional basketball.
The issue is for Tar Heels fans; Stevens already has a pretty solid gig in Boston. A move to North Carolina’s head coach may just in this case be a lateral move at best.
Billy Donovan, Chicago Bulls
Billy Donovan is in the midst of rumors that his time with the Chicago Bulls could soon be over. This new opening in Chapel Hill could be the perfect reason to “mutually part ways”. Donovan has been successful in college coaching, even though he hasn’t led at that level in nearly 20 years. Despite that, Donovan could decide this job is worth getting back in the arena.
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Kade Nix is a sports writer covering North Carolina on SI. He specializes in college basketball, college football, and the NFL. In 2021, he founded Kade’s Draft Room, a sports website that ran until 2025, and has an extensive background writing for multiple channels and sports websites. In addition to his writing experience, Kade has hands-on sports scouting experience, including time as a Texas area scout for the Hula Bowl, giving him a unique perspective on player evaluation and the college sports landscape.