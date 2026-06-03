Top Quotes That Depict UNC’s 2026 Offseason

The North Carolina Tar Heels have undergone seismic changes this offseason, with Michael Malone taking over as the head coach and a completely revamped roster.

With that being said, here are some top quotes that have shaped the Tar Heels' 2026 offseason, and a preview of what is to come next season.

Malone's Ability To Recruit

Apr 6, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets head coach Michael Malone reacts in the second half against the Indiana Pacers at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Malone faced an uphill battle upon arrival at Chapel Hill, as the roster was nonexistent days after he agreed to terms to become North Carolina's head basketball coach. Despite that, Malone has impressively assembled a roster in short order that could be more competitive than many initially thought, especially with the additions of Terrence Brown and Matt Able.

“He’s just a straightforward and caring person," Brown said of Malone. "How much of a heart he has is what I feel goes unnoticed. He’s an intense coach that’s all about winning and I love that. I know that he’ll push me to my limit, and that’s what I need from a coach to help me go to the next level. He has a real attention to detail because he obviously knows what he’s talking about.”

Mar 10, 2026; Kansas City, MO, USA; Utah Utes guard Terrence Brown (2) drives around Cincinnati Bearcats guard Day Day Thomas (1) during the second half at T-Mobile Center. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-Imagn Images | William Purnell-Imagn Images

“For sure, he had a big impact on me going there," Brown elaborated. "And then the culture there was cool. The assistants have won national championships there – Coach [Sean] May and Coach [Pat] Sully [Sullivan]. It’s a culture and family, that’s what made me lean towards them.”

After signing with the Tar Heels, Able was invited to the NBA Scouting Combine in Chicago, where he established himself as a potential first-round prospect. After several days of speculation, the 6-foot-6, 211-pound guard announced his decision to withdraw from the draft. Here is what he said about the major influence during the process.

Mar 12, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; NC State Wolfpack guard Matt Able (3) scores as Virginia Cavaliers forward Devin Tillis (11) defends in the first half at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

“My goal has been - since a kid - to make it to the NBA and stay in the NBA,” Able said . “So, I felt like I was choosing the best destination and situation to help make me a pro if I don’t go this year."

“For me, it was [Head] Coach [Michael] Malone," Able continued. "I had a lot of other really good options, but being able to learn from an NBA champion who’s coached guys like Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray is amazing. I feel like he runs an NBA system, and it’ll help take my game to the next level if I don’t go this year.”

New Culture in Chapel Hill

Mar 3, 2026; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels forward Jarin Stevenson (15) drives through Clemson Tigers guard Ace Buckner (21) during the first half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Kinser-Imagn Images | Scott Kinser-Imagn Images

At his introductory press conference on April 7 - the same day the transfer portal window opened - the 54-year-old head coach explained what type of players he wanted as a Tar Heel.

“I love guys that have a motor, that play hard,” Malone said. “You don’t have to wind up and motivate a player – I love self-motivated players who play hard. Toughness, you can’t put a dollar sign on toughness. And then IQ."

“Those are the things that jump out regardless of position – one through five, what you shoot from the foul line, what you shoot from the three-point line," Malone continued. "If you have a motor, you're tough, and you have IQ, you have a chance to be a hell of a player.”

Main Takeaways

Mar 27, 2024; Los Angeles, CA, USA; The North Carolina Tar Heels logo on the video board during practice prior to NCAA Tournament at West Regional at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The top concern surrounding Malone taking this job was his inexperience in the recruitment phase of being a college basketball head coach. Not only did he assemble a team that could legitimately compete in the ACC, but he also identified, pursued, and acquired players that fit his system.

This offseason has been filled with uncertainty, and whenever the Tar Heels appeared to have something figured out, they were somewhat blindsided by a decision or development at every step. It began when it became a legitimate possibility that Tommy Lloyd would leave Arizona for North Carolina. Then, the 51-year-old head coach signed a five-year contract extension to remain with the Wildcats.

That was followed by 5-star recruit Dylan Mingo decommitting from the program after signing with the Tar Heels in February. Mingo would ultimately sign with Baylor. As mentioned, Able's future in Chapel Hill was put on hold as he tested the NBA waters. Obviously, Able is now a Tar Heel for the 2026 season, but each of these represents a microcosm of what North Carolina has dealt with since the conclusion of last season.

Considering all of those circumstances, Malone and his staff deserve a ton of credit for putting this program in a position to be a legitimate competitor in the ACC against the likes of Duke and Louisville. This roster and coaching staff still need to establish chemistry and a known rotation, but the Tar Heels are trending in the right direction after a turbulent start to the offseason.