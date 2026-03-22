Top Quotes That Define North Carolina’s Season

The North Carolina Tar Heels' season ended on Thursday night in the first round of the 2026 NCAA tournament, with an 82-78 loss against the VCU Rams.

It was an up-and-down season for the Tar Heels , who experienced adversity throughout the year. With all of that being said, here are quotes from this season that defined North Carolina's fate in the tournament.

Caleb Wilson Injury Derailed Tar Heels' Aspirations

Mar 18, 2026; Greenville, SC, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels forward Caleb Wilson (8) during a practice session ahead of the first round of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

“Obviously, there’s tremendous sadness for him," Hubert Davis said of Wilson. "I’ve talked about how special, obviously, he’s a special player, but just how remarkable of a kid and a teammate he is, and the passion that he has for his teammates, for North Carolina, for being on the floor, for playing in games like this."

"It was a dream for him to play in the ACC in the NCAA tournament, and my heart is broken that he won’t be able to do that," Davis continued. "But we finished the regular season. Now it’s time to regroup.”

Struggles in Rebounding Department

Mar 19, 2026; Greenville, SC, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels forward Jarin Stevenson (15) rebounds against VCU Rams forward Lazar Djokovic (17) in the first half of a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

"I think rebounding is going to be big for us," Derek Dixon said. "All of us have to pitch in, not just Henri [Veesaar], not just Zayden [High] or Jarin [Stevenson], [we can't just] rely on them. All the guards pitching in. That's what killed us tonight (Saturday) - offensive rebounds. We just have to be better with that. Taking care of the ball - we're going to have to shore that up on the offensive end."

"We were able to crawl back [early in the second half] and our cohesiveness on the court, at times, and the way that we showed that we can control that rebounding battle is going to be huge going into next week," Seth Trimble said. "That's what lost us this game today (Saturday). The effort needs to be better in the rebounding battle. [Duke] killed us in the second half, and it's something that just can't happen."

Failing to Adjust in Game

Mar 19, 2026; Greenville, SC, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Hubert Davis instructs his team against the VCU Rams in the first half of a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

"They did a really good job at the end of the game," Henri Veesaar said. "I think I heard a stat they made 15 of the last 19 shots or something like that. Obviously, they did a really good job. They stretched us out. They were five out."