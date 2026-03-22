Top Quotes That Define North Carolina’s Season
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The North Carolina Tar Heels' season ended on Thursday night in the first round of the 2026 NCAA tournament, with an 82-78 loss against the VCU Rams.
It was an up-and-down season for the Tar Heels, who experienced adversity throughout the year. With all of that being said, here are quotes from this season that defined North Carolina's fate in the tournament.
Caleb Wilson Injury Derailed Tar Heels' Aspirations
- “Obviously, there’s tremendous sadness for him," Hubert Davis said of Wilson. "I’ve talked about how special, obviously, he’s a special player, but just how remarkable of a kid and a teammate he is, and the passion that he has for his teammates, for North Carolina, for being on the floor, for playing in games like this."
- "It was a dream for him to play in the ACC in the NCAA tournament, and my heart is broken that he won’t be able to do that," Davis continued. "But we finished the regular season. Now it’s time to regroup.”
Struggles in Rebounding Department
- "I think rebounding is going to be big for us," Derek Dixon said. "All of us have to pitch in, not just Henri [Veesaar], not just Zayden [High] or Jarin [Stevenson], [we can't just] rely on them. All the guards pitching in. That's what killed us tonight (Saturday) - offensive rebounds. We just have to be better with that. Taking care of the ball - we're going to have to shore that up on the offensive end."
- "We were able to crawl back [early in the second half] and our cohesiveness on the court, at times, and the way that we showed that we can control that rebounding battle is going to be huge going into next week," Seth Trimble said. "That's what lost us this game today (Saturday). The effort needs to be better in the rebounding battle. [Duke] killed us in the second half, and it's something that just can't happen."
Failing to Adjust in Game
- "They did a really good job at the end of the game," Henri Veesaar said. "I think I heard a stat they made 15 of the last 19 shots or something like that. Obviously, they did a really good job. They stretched us out. They were five out."
- "We didn't have anybody in the paint because they were able to knock down 3s, and they were able to drive us and get the rim and be physical in the drives and we weren't as physical as them," Veesaar continued. "So, they were able to bump us and get shots that they should not get."
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Logan Lazarczyk is a graduate of the University of Missouri-Kansas City, where he earned a Bachelor of Arts in Communication Studies with an emphasis in Journalism. He is our UNC Tar Heels Beat Reporter. Logan joined our team with extensive experience, having previously written and worked for media entities such as USA Today and Union Broadcasting.