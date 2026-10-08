Top Storylines To Watch in UNC’s Exhibition Matchup vs. USC

Because the North Carolina Tar Heels are a completely new group, with Michael Malone taking over as head coach and 11 new players added to the rotation, everything this offseason about the program's aspirations is purely speculative.

Friday will be the first time we see this collection of talent and coaching staff operate against another team, as the Tar Heels face USC. Malone explained his goals for the team in its first action this weekend.

"Obviously you want to win every time you go out there, but more importantly, it’s going to be an opportunity for us to kind of see where we’re at," Malone said. "This is an early exhibition game when you consider we don’t have our season opener until November 2nd against Western Carolina."

With that in mind, here are the top storylines to watch for in this contest. We will learn a lot about North Carolina in a matchup against one of the most talented rosters in the country.

The Tar Heels' Offensive Scheme

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Malone has an idea of how he wants the half-court offense to look, and the offseason acquisitions indicate that. With North Carolina adding Neokils Avdalas, Terrence Brown , and Matt Able to the backcourt, this offense will feature plenty of ball and player movement, with interchangeability in that area of the court.

Expect the Tar Heels to be much faster, more efficient, and free-flowing than last season. Malone is incorporating his NBA-style system to Chapel Hill, which is exciting to envision with the talent across the roster.

What Does the Center Rotation Look Like?

Jan 3, 2026; Dallas, Texas, USA; A view of the North Carolina Tar Heels logo on the shorts of forward Caleb Wilson (8) during the second half against the SMU Mustangs at Moody Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

North Carolina faces a slew of questions and doubts entering this season, but none more pressing than concerns about the frontcourt. Cameron Fens is currently ineligible to play in games, which likely forces Sayon Keita into the starting five. The former Barcelona center has impressed coaches during practices, so this concern is overblown.

Nevertheless, this is a position to watch as the season progresses. Alexandros Samodurov and Cade Bennerman are two other players to keep tabs on. It'll be interesting how Malone navigates the center rotation and how each of these players is utilized.

What Each Freshman Brings to the Table

Serra's Maximo Adams (25) looks to pass while guarded by Indio's Jerry Perkins (1) during the first quarter of their first-round CIF-SS playoff game at Indio High School in Indio, Calif., Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2024. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

We'll include Keita in this conversation, but Maximo Adams and Kevin Thomas are two incoming first-year players who could make an immediate impact. That specifically applies to Adams, who has the tools to develop into a star player right away. The 6-foot-7, 220-pound forward can score, defend, and create off the dribble. Having the former 4-star recruit coming off the bench is a secret weapon for the Tar Heels.

On the other hand, Thomas' involvement in the preseason and non-conference schedule will be one of the main developments to watch for. The former LSU commit is an elite athlete and a rangy defender with quick hands. The freshman forward's role will depend on how effective he can be on defense. If Thomas proves to be a specialist in that department, his minutes will increase exponentially over time.