Why Potent Rushing Attack Could Take UNC to Bowl Game

It has been a disaster for the North Carolina Tar Heels under head coach Bill Belichick as fall camp is entering its second week. Last year was a debacle that became too predictable, leading to controversy and drama on and off the field.

Belichick needs to find success in some aspect of his team, whether it is his defense or whoever becomes the starting quarterback for the Tar Heels, come Week 0 against TCU. There are many unresolved issues in Chapel Hill that could prove costly early in the year and throughout the campaign if not honed in fall camp.

Jul 17, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; North Carolina head coach Bill Belichick talks with the media during interviews at Hilton Charlotte Uptown. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Is Bobby Petrino UNC Football's Savior?

The Tar Heels are another debacle away from the whole thing falling apart for Belichick, and thank goodness the buyout is a measly $1 million. However, his hiring of offensive coordinator Bobby Petrino may save his job.

Nov 29, 2025; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks interim head coach Bobby Petrino prior to a game against the Missouri Tigers at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Petrino has made it known for wanting to establish a consistent rushing attack, which, frankly, fits the personnel of the Tar Heels' offense to a tee. I believe that if you don't have a steady run game that can trickle the ball downfield, your offense will struggle across the board. Football is a team sport, and not having a reliable run game can be costly.

Somehow, Petrino could become the savior of this team, despite the moans and groans of having a retread coach on Belichick's staff. His offense consistently produces, and the Tar Heels will certainly look to have a unit that isn't ranked 126th in scoring thanks to the potential ground attack.

Bobby Petrino, center, is in his first season as the offensive coordinator for UNC football entering the Tar Heels' second year under head coach Bill Belichick. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

How Potent Rushing Attack Takes North Carolina to Bowl Game

North Carolina's backfield consists of two physical running backs in Demon June and Benjamin Hall, the unquestioned top players at the position on the roster.

Kaleb Jackson (LSU) will see action as well, but what I'm most excited about is the two- and three-tight-end sets (12 and 13 personnel) being implemented on a consistent basis, where a high-ceiling tight end room will get their chance to shine as blockers and pass-catchers.

Nov 22, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels running back Demon June (12) is wrapped by Duke Blue Devils defensive end Bryce Davis (14) during the first half at Kenan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: William Howard-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Having a sound ground attack eases the pressure off whoever the starting quarterback is this season. That is critical for a game manager like Billy Edwards (Wisconsin) or upside talents such as Miles O'Neill (Texas A&M) and true freshman 4-star Travis Burgess, allowing the latter two to progress and grow without the strain of doing everything.

Another thing I want to point out is the trenches. North Carolina has what I call "healthy" humans upfront—massive, towering blockers who will create movement at the line of scrimmage and drive defenders back, creating gapping rushing lanes for June, Hall, and Jackson. If Burgess were to become the starter, it would add another dynamic element to the run game, benefiting the offensive line as well.

Freshman quarterback Travis Burgess is among the players competing to be a starter for Bill Belichick in the coach's second season with UNC football. There are several key position battles for the Tar Heels. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

My message to Tar Heels fans is this: if you're looking for anything to be excited about with this program heading into the fall, this rushing offense could be legitimate and, with Petrino's help, could assist Belichick in reaching his first bowl game as a college football head coach.

This team is about to play a mixture of old-school football and the modern art of the game, where they can grow quickly into an impressive unit.