Why Potent Rushing Attack Could Take UNC to Bowl Game
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It has been a disaster for the North Carolina Tar Heels under head coach Bill Belichick as fall camp is entering its second week. Last year was a debacle that became too predictable, leading to controversy and drama on and off the field.
Belichick needs to find success in some aspect of his team, whether it is his defense or whoever becomes the starting quarterback for the Tar Heels, come Week 0 against TCU. There are many unresolved issues in Chapel Hill that could prove costly early in the year and throughout the campaign if not honed in fall camp.
Is Bobby Petrino UNC Football's Savior?
The Tar Heels are another debacle away from the whole thing falling apart for Belichick, and thank goodness the buyout is a measly $1 million. However, his hiring of offensive coordinator Bobby Petrino may save his job.
Petrino has made it known for wanting to establish a consistent rushing attack, which, frankly, fits the personnel of the Tar Heels' offense to a tee. I believe that if you don't have a steady run game that can trickle the ball downfield, your offense will struggle across the board. Football is a team sport, and not having a reliable run game can be costly.
Somehow, Petrino could become the savior of this team, despite the moans and groans of having a retread coach on Belichick's staff. His offense consistently produces, and the Tar Heels will certainly look to have a unit that isn't ranked 126th in scoring thanks to the potential ground attack.
How Potent Rushing Attack Takes North Carolina to Bowl Game
North Carolina's backfield consists of two physical running backs in Demon June and Benjamin Hall, the unquestioned top players at the position on the roster.
Kaleb Jackson (LSU) will see action as well, but what I'm most excited about is the two- and three-tight-end sets (12 and 13 personnel) being implemented on a consistent basis, where a high-ceiling tight end room will get their chance to shine as blockers and pass-catchers.
Having a sound ground attack eases the pressure off whoever the starting quarterback is this season. That is critical for a game manager like Billy Edwards (Wisconsin) or upside talents such as Miles O'Neill (Texas A&M) and true freshman 4-star Travis Burgess, allowing the latter two to progress and grow without the strain of doing everything.
Another thing I want to point out is the trenches. North Carolina has what I call "healthy" humans upfront—massive, towering blockers who will create movement at the line of scrimmage and drive defenders back, creating gapping rushing lanes for June, Hall, and Jackson. If Burgess were to become the starter, it would add another dynamic element to the run game, benefiting the offensive line as well.
My message to Tar Heels fans is this: if you're looking for anything to be excited about with this program heading into the fall, this rushing offense could be legitimate and, with Petrino's help, could assist Belichick in reaching his first bowl game as a college football head coach.
This team is about to play a mixture of old-school football and the modern art of the game, where they can grow quickly into an impressive unit.
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Jared Feinberg, a native of western North Carolina, has written about NFL football for nearly a decade. He has contributed to several national outlets and is now part of our On SI team as an NFL team reporter. Jared graduated from UNC Asheville with a bachelor's degree in mass communications and later pursued his master's degree at UNC Charlotte. You can follow Jared Feinberg on Twitter at @JRodNFLDraft