UNC Adds Former Providence Head Coach to Malone’s Staff
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The North Carolina Tar Heels have added another highly successful coach to their revamped staff, bringing in Kim English as an assistant to newly hired head coach Michael Malone.
The 37-year-old English joins the Tar Heels staff, which has been completely flipped over the offseason. He is a notable addition for Malone, who was hired last week after a long coaching search following Hubert Davis's firing after five seasons and back-to-back first-round exits in the NCAA Tournament.
Malone — a former NBA champion with the Denver Nuggets in 2023 — wasn’t considered a frontrunner for the head coaching job until the moment he was hired. Malone hasn’t coached in the NCAA since 2001, so he’ll need some experienced assistants to help him smoothly transition into his new role as the leader of the Tar Heels. Luckily for him, English provides just that.
English’s Resume
English previously served as the head coach at Providence from 2023 to 2026. He went 48-52 over that span with no NCAA Tournament appearances and one NIT appearance. Prior to Providence, he was the head coach at George Mason from 2021 to 2023 and has served as an assistant at Tulsa, Colorado, and Tennessee during his coaching career. At just 37-years-old, English has gained plenty of experience in the coaching realm in a short period of time.
Despite not having much success as a head coach, English has been around the game for quite some time, and his expertise could prove valuable for a coaching staff that needs veteran coaches. Besides, having former Power Conference head coaches as your assistants is never a bad thing.
Before Coaching
Before getting into coaching, English played collegiately at Missouri from 2008 to 2012, and was drafted in the second round of the 2012 NBA Draft. After a brief playing career split between the NBA and overseas, English delved into coaching, now finding himself at one of college basketball’s most premier programs as an assistant.
With English on the staff, it benefits Malone to have a coach who has experience manning a Power Conference team, and will make life easier in terms of recruiting, as well as having a coach on staff who has dealt with the current landscape of college athletics.
There will be immense pressure on Malone and his staff to perform well in year one, but their amount of prior success and experience could mean that the Tar Heels will be back on college basketball’s mountain top sooner rather than later.
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Justin Backer brings a wealth of experience to his role as a college football and basketball general sports reporter On SI. Backer is a proud graduate of Florida Atlantic University with a Bachelor of Arts in Multimedia Studies, and has worked for such media companies as The Sporting News and the Palm Beach Post.