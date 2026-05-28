3 Up, 3 Down: UNC Baseball's Keys To Advancing From Chapel Hill Regional

The Tar Heels are back in the college baseball postseason, and they are once again one of the favorites to get back to Omaha. But favored doesn’t necessarily mean guaranteed, and in a regional with Tennessee, VCU, and ECU, North Carolina will need to play well in order to advance.

Here’s what needs to go right, and what could go wrong, ahead of the Chapel Hill Regional in college baseball.

UP: Jake Schaffner Sets the Stage

Jun 7, 2025; Chapel Hill, NC, USA; North Carolina fans raise Ramses before the start of the first inning of the Super Regionals game against Arizona in Chapel Hill, North Carolina. Mandatory Credit: Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images | Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images

North Carolina needs to start off strong, and that begins with Jake Schaffner. The North Dakota State transfer has been an excellent leadoff for the Tar Heels, and a threat once he gets on base as well.

He’s currently batting at a .362 average with a .465 on-base percentage and can be even more lethal once he manages to get on base. His 25-for-28 stolen bases on the season make him a scoring threat almost immediately.

DOWN: Ryan Lynch Needs To Get Going

Jun 8, 2025; Chapel Hill, NC, USA; North Carolina fans celebrate during the first inning of the Super Regionals game against Arizona in Chapel Hill, North Carolina. Mandatory Credit: Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images | Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images

Lynch made the transition from a relief pitcher to a starter, and the change has made for a bit of a rocky season. He’s dealing a .285 batting average against as a starter, a number that could carry some negative weight heading into the regional.

His K-BB ratio, however, shows that the skill is there. Right now, he’s pitching with a ratio of 70:29, and if he can show up in this major moment, UNC has a legitimate strength that will help widen the bullpen.

UP: Gavin Gallaher Turns on Postseason Mode

Jun 8, 2024; Chapel Hill, NC, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels Gavin Gallaher (5) reacts to making an out against the West Virginia Mountaineers in the fifth inning of the DI Baseball Super Regional at Boshamer Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Camarati-Imagn Images | Jeffrey Camarati-Imagn Images

Gavin Gallaher is built for the postseason. After making the move this season to play second base, opposed to third, he’s been arguably the best second baseman in the conference.

Gallaher has historically been a player to watch in the postseason. He’s a two-time Chapel Hill Regional Most Outstanding Player, and he’ll look to continue his postseason performance starting against VCU.

DOWN: Jason DeCaro’s Length

Jun 8, 2024; Chapel Hill, NC, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels Jason DeCaro (29) pitches against the West Virginia Mountaineers in the first inning of the DI Baseball Super Regional at Boshamer Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Camarati-Imagn Images | Jeffrey Camarati-Imagn Images

DeCaro has to be one of the leading veterans for this team in the regional. In his third year in Chapel Hill, he’s playing his best baseball of his career.

The only concern heading into the postseason is length. DeCaro has managed to last around five innings, even in his best outings, which can put pressure on the bullpens earlier than may be ideal. If he can push his limits in the regional opener, it can set a tone the Tar Heels would like for the entire weekend.

UP: Relief Work

Jun 8, 2025; Chapel Hill, NC, USA; North Carolina jersey during the seventh inning of the Super Regionals game against Arizona in Chapel Hill, North Carolina. Mandatory Credit: Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images | Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images

Caden Glauber and Walker McDuffie have put in the work for North Carolina in the relief department. Glauber’s 1.93 ERA as a freshman is one of the better stories in the sport, and he’s thrown 70 relief innings without appearing in a loss all season.

Walker McDuffie, meanwhile, leads the team in strikeout rate and hosts one of the most effective sweepers in the sport. Teams that may claw their way back in the game are hitting a brick wall in the later innings.

DOWN: Pitching Inconsistencies Down the Stretch

May 23, 2024; Charlotte, NC, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels pitcher Jason DeCaro (29) pitches during the second inning against the Pittsburgh Panthers during the ACC Baseball Tournament at Truist Field. Mandatory Credit: Scott Kinser-Imagn Images | Scott Kinser-Imagn Images

Behind DeCaro and Lynch, who have been playing productive baseball, the North Carolina pitching lineup gets very inconsistent.

Folger Boaz should be the third option for North Carolina, and has been dealing with inconsistencies all season long. In the ACC Championship game against Georgia Tech, Boaz gave up six runs. Jackson Rose can come in from the bullpen as a freshman, and he has been intriguing at times, but not enough to have full confidence in moving forward.