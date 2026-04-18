UNC's Trimble Turning Heads at Prospect Draft Showing
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North Carolina Tar Heels guard Seth Trimble is taking part in the Portsmouth Invitational Tournament this week to try to boost his draft stock.
The tournament features 64 draft hopefuls from college basketball and is a good opportunity for players to showcase their skill set against some of the best of the best in the college basketball landscape.
Trimble’s slashing ability, getting to the rim, and his point-of-attack defense have made him an intriguing player for scouts. A strong showing in the P.I.T. could go a long way towards helping his chances of being drafted.
Trimble’s Stats
In Trimble’s first appearance in the tournament, representing Norfolk Sports Club, he scored nine points on 4-7 shooting from the floor and grabbed two rebounds. In his performance the following day, Trimble scored 13 points on 6-12 shooting from the floor, while grabbing six rebounds.
The long-time Tar Heel is now attempting to boost his draft stock ahead of the 2026 NBA Draft. He spent four seasons with the program and showed his best season to date in 2025-26, averaging 14.0 points per game on 47 percent shooting from the floor.
He spent all four seasons of his career playing under Hubert Davis, who was let go from the university following back-to-back first-round exits in the NCAA Tournament, the latter of which saw the Tar Heels blow a 19-point lead to VCU, and eventually lose in overtime. Nonetheless, Trimble is a staple of the Hubert Davis era at UNC, and his efforts could be rewarded with a selection in the draft if he continues to impress.
Trimble Helped With Wilson Out
Trimble played a key role in keeping the Tar Heels afloat when their best player, Caleb Wilson, went down with a season-ending injury in early February. Although the Tar Heels flamed out in the first round of the NCAA Tournament, Trimble’s impact cannot be understated.
Trimble is aiming to be the second Tar Heel from last season’s roster to be drafted. The other being Wilson, who is expected to be selected inside the top five of the 2026 NBA Draft. After spending his entire collegiate career with the program, being drafted would be quite the success story and could entice future recruits to come to Chapel Hill.
The veteran guard will look to continue impressing scouts throughout the P.I.T. as he aims to boost his draft stock ahead of this summer.
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Justin Backer brings a wealth of experience to his role as a college football and basketball general sports reporter On SI. Backer is a proud graduate of Florida Atlantic University with a Bachelor of Arts in Multimedia Studies, and has worked for such media companies as The Sporting News and the Palm Beach Post.