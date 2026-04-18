UNC's Trimble Turning Heads at Prospect Draft Showing

North Carolina Tar Heels guard Seth Trimble is taking part in the Portsmouth Invitational Tournament this week to try to boost his draft stock.

The tournament features 64 draft hopefuls from college basketball and is a good opportunity for players to showcase their skill set against some of the best of the best in the college basketball landscape.

Mar 19, 2026; Greenville, SC, USA; VCU Rams guard Brandon Jennings (0) dribbles against North Carolina Tar Heels guard Seth Trimble (7) in the second half of a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

Trimble’s slashing ability, getting to the rim, and his point-of-attack defense have made him an intriguing player for scouts. A strong showing in the P.I.T. could go a long way towards helping his chances of being drafted.

Trimble’s Stats

North Carolina Tar Heels guard Seth Trimble (7) drives to the basket Thursday, March 19, 2026, during the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament first round game against the VCU Rams at Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina. | Alex Martin/Greenville News / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

In Trimble’s first appearance in the tournament, representing Norfolk Sports Club, he scored nine points on 4-7 shooting from the floor and grabbed two rebounds. In his performance the following day, Trimble scored 13 points on 6-12 shooting from the floor, while grabbing six rebounds.

The long-time Tar Heel is now attempting to boost his draft stock ahead of the 2026 NBA Draft. He spent four seasons with the program and showed his best season to date in 2025-26, averaging 14.0 points per game on 47 percent shooting from the floor.

Mar 19, 2026; Greenville, SC, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels guard Seth Trimble (7) celebrates after dunking the ball past VCU Rams forward Michael Belle (8) in the first half of a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

He spent all four seasons of his career playing under Hubert Davis, who was let go from the university following back-to-back first-round exits in the NCAA Tournament, the latter of which saw the Tar Heels blow a 19-point lead to VCU, and eventually lose in overtime. Nonetheless, Trimble is a staple of the Hubert Davis era at UNC , and his efforts could be rewarded with a selection in the draft if he continues to impress.

Trimble Helped With Wilson Out

Mar 19, 2026; Greenville, SC, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels guard Seth Trimble (7) shoots the ball against the VCU Rams in the second half of a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Trimble played a key role in keeping the Tar Heels afloat when their best player, Caleb Wilson, went down with a season-ending injury in early February. Although the Tar Heels flamed out in the first round of the NCAA Tournament, Trimble’s impact cannot be understated.

Trimble is aiming to be the second Tar Heel from last season’s roster to be drafted. The other being Wilson, who is expected to be selected inside the top five of the 2026 NBA Draft. After spending his entire collegiate career with the program, being drafted would be quite the success story and could entice future recruits to come to Chapel Hill.

Apr 6, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets head coach Michael Malone reacts towards referee Danielle Scott (87) in the second half against the Indiana Pacers at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

The veteran guard will look to continue impressing scouts throughout the P.I.T. as he aims to boost his draft stock ahead of this summer.