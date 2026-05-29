UNC’s Caleb Wilson Compares Himself to NBA Champion

Former North Carolina forward Caleb Wilson has been learning from some of the better two-way talents in the NBA ahead of this summer’s draft, where he is expected to be chosen with a top-5 pick.

Wilson — who stands at 6-foot-10, weighing in at 215 pounds — was an absolute star for the Tar Heels as a freshman last season, averaging 19.8 points, 9.4 rebounds, 1.5 steals, and 1.4 blocks per game. He was named an All-American for his efforts and will soon see his jersey hanging up in the Dean E. Smith Center rafters after one of the best one-and-done seasons in program history.

Feb 23, 2026; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels forward Caleb Wilson (8) and the bench react in the second half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

The world didn’t get the chance to see Wilson perform on the biggest stage in the NCAA Tournament thanks to a season-ending hand/wrist injury, but by then, the world had seen enough to know that Wilson was among the top talents in the entire country.

Feb 7, 2026; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels forward Caleb Wilson (8) with the ball in the second half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Wilson Focusing on NBA Draft

Now, the former 5-star recruit is focusing on the 2026 NBA Draft, where he is projected by many to be selected in the top five. His ability to impact the game on both ends of the floor at a very high level has made him one of the most sought-after players in this year’s draft class, which is loaded with supreme freshman talent, including Wilson.

The star big man still has room to grow as well. At just 215 pounds, Wilson still has plenty of muscle left to fill out. Additionally, his perimeter shooting and passing abilities are skills he rarely used in college but can truly refine once he gets to the NBA.

May 12, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; Caleb Wilson participates in the 2026 NBA Draft Combine at Wintrust Arena. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | David Banks-Imagn Images

At the NBA Draft Combine earlier this month, Wilson shared with HoopsHype’s Cyro Asseo which NBA players he takes his talents after, many of whom are defensive-minded, athletic players, or two-way players.

Mar 18, 2026; Greenville, SC, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels forward Caleb Wilson (8) works on his left hand during a practice session ahead of the first round of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Wilson’s Thoughts

“I feel like I'm kind of similar to Kawhi Leonard,” Wilson said. “I feel like I'm a two-way player. I impact winning in so many different ways that you could use me and plug me into any type of team.”

Wilson will now continue trying to impress the scouts ahead of the 2026 NBA Draft as he looks to sneak his way into the top three of the draft order, which is certainly in the cards. Whichever NBA team lands Wilson will get an immediate-impact star with the potential to grow into one of the best overall players from this year’s class.