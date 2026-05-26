Why UNC’s Seth Trimble Hasn’t Been Getting Draft Buzz

Former North Carolina Tar Heels guard Seth Trimble hasn’t received much love in this year’s draft cycle, and it remains a long shot that the former Tar Heel captain will be drafted.

Trimble is out of eligibility after exercising the last bit of it this past season. He spent all four seasons of his collegiate career in Chapel Hill, averaging 7.7 points and 2.9 rebounds per game over that span. However, the last two seasons saw the veteran guard take on a more leadership role and increase his production.

Mar 19, 2026; Greenville, SC, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels guard Seth Trimble (7) goes to the basket against VCU Rams forward Lazar Djokovic (17) in the second half of a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Trimble’s Vast Improvement

The 6-foot-3 guard bumped up his points per game average from 5.2 points per game as a sophomore in 2023-24 to 11.6 points per game in 2024-25 as the team’s sixth man. He would then take yet another leap the following season, averaging 14.0 points and 3.8 rebounds per game in his first season as a full-time starter.

As one of the most experienced players on the team, Trimble’s ability to get downhill and score as a slasher made him one of the Tar Heels’ better players. After a successful college career that saw him work his way up the ladder over the course of it, Trimble hasn’t garnered much draft love up to this point.

North Carolina Tar Heels guard Seth Trimble (7) drives to the basket Thursday, March 19, 2026, during the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament first round game against the VCU Rams at Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina. | Alex Martin/Greenville News / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Trimble’s Weaknesses

His lack of attention from NBA scouts likely stems from shortcomings in his game, combined with his frame. Standing at 6-foot-3, Trimble would likely have to play point guard in the NBA, and his lack of playmaking skills and true perimeter shooting only complicate things further.

Trimble did take part in the Portsmouth Invitational Tournament earlier this offseason in an attempt to boost his draft stock. To his credit, Trimble played well, averaging 14.0 points, 4.3 rebounds, and 2.0 assists in three appearances. In the finale, Trimble earned MVP honors after scoring 20 points on 8-14 shooting from the floor, with five rebounds, five assists, two blocks, and a steal as his team won 85-81.

Mar 19, 2026; Greenville, SC, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels guard Seth Trimble (7) shoots the ball against the VCU Rams in the second half of a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Despite his performance in the tournament, most mock draft boards omit Trimble entirely. He’s been seen on a handful of big boards as a back-end top 100 player in this year’s class, but only 60 players get drafted, so it currently remains a long shot that Trimble will hear his name called by an NBA team on draft night. There's a solid chance that Trimble earns an opportunity as an undrafted free agent, but his name will likely not be called on draft night.