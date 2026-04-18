Terrence Brown Hint Adds Twist to UNC Recruitment Battle

North Carolina still has yet to make any more moves in the transfer portal since the signing of Neoklis Avdalas. While a good signing, the departures have heavily impacted the roster's status next season, and there are still major gaps that need to be filled if Carolina wants any chance of a successful season by their standards.

Who Are the Tar Heels Targeting?

Feb 28, 2026; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Utah Utes guard Terrence Brown (2) against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Desert Financial Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

One player that still has Carolina holding out hope is Terrence Brown, the six-foot-three combo guard from Utah. In what has been a very uncertain offseason, there are new signs that Brown may pass on North Carolina for another blue blood.

One of Brown's teammates at Utah, Keanu Dawes , recently committed to Kansas after also entering the transfer portal . As we know, Kansas has been a major concern for the Tar Heels regarding Brown's recruitment, and many have speculated that he would end up in Lawrence when it’s all said and done.

Terrence Brown Drops Possible Hint at Commitment

Mar 7, 2026; Waco, Texas, USA; Utah Utes guard Terrence Brown (2) calls a play against the Baylor Bears during the first half at Paul and Alejandra Foster Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images | Chris Jones-Imagn Images

Terrence Brown recently visited Kansas following his visit to Chapel Hill, and it looks like it will indeed come down to one of those two blue-blooded programs. Supporting this claim, Brown posted a photo on his Instagram story of Larry Brown and Allen Iverson.

As we know, Larry Brown was the former coach of the Kansas Jayhawks and a former player for the North Carolina Tar Heels. This hints that it will and should come down to those two teams regarding where he decides to finally commit.

This Instagram story from Terrence Brown doesn’t seem like a good sign for UNC… pic.twitter.com/K8dBmhIcbJ — Nick Delahanty (@NickDelahanty) April 16, 2026

Some fans have also speculated that it may be better news for the Tar Heels, as Larry Brown was the only coach to ever win an NBA Finals and an NCAA championship. This is the same feat that newly appointed head coach Michael Malone will try to accomplish.

With Michael Malone winning the NBA Championship in 2023 with the Denver Nuggets, he now has his sights set on becoming the second coach to ever accomplish that task by bringing the Tar Heels back to national glory.

Apr 1, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets head coach Michael Malone in the second quarter against the Minnesota Timberwolves at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images | Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

The longer that things drag on in college sports, the more speculation they’re open to receiving. For all Tar Heel fans, I'm confident a commitment is coming soon. Terrence Brown would thrive on the current roster and could help bring the Tar Heels back to where they’ve been accustomed to. It may take a bit of patience, but I feel confident that good news is on the way to Carolina.