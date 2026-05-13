UNC’s Trimble Viewed As Draft Night Longshot

It will be a bit of a long shot for UNC guard Seth Trimble to hear his name called on draft night, as the current projections have him just inside the top 100 players available.

Trimble has declared for the 2026 NBA Draft this offseason after a four-year career with the Tar Heels from 2022 to 2026. He averaged 7.7 points and 2.9 rebounds per game during his collegiate career, but his production increased significantly in each of the last two seasons.

Mar 19, 2026; Greenville, SC, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels guard Seth Trimble (7) goes to the basket against VCU Rams forward Lazar Djokovic (17) in the second half of a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Trimble Last Season

After averaging just 5.2 points per game as a sophomore in 2023-2024, Trimble’s averages jumped up to 11.6 points and 5.0 rebounds per game in 2024-2025. Then, he took yet another leap in 2025-26, averaging a career-high 14.0 points and 3.8 rebounds per game for the Tar Heels last season.

Trimble — who stands at 6-foot-3, 200 pounds — is at his best when he is able to get downhill as a strong driver to the basket. He shot a career-high 47.1 percent from the field last season and played a major role in keeping the team afloat in light of Caleb Wilson’s season-ending injury in early February.

North Carolina Tar Heels guard Seth Trimble (7) drives to the basket Thursday, March 19, 2026, during the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament first round game against the VCU Rams at Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina. | Alex Martin/Greenville News / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

While his scoring ability and quick hands on defense have made scouts turn at least a bit of their attention towards Trimble, some other aspects of his game will need serious growth if he is to get drafted. His lack of a reliable three-point shot — Trimble shot just 29 percent from three-point territory in his college career — and his non-remarkable playmaking abilities despite being just 6-foot-3 have caused his draft stock to never really take off.

Apr 6, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets head coach Michael Malone during the third quarter against the Indiana Pacers at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Where Trimble Ranks

In ESPN’s Jeremy Woo’s latest Top 100 Big Board, he ranks Trimble as the 90th best player in this year’s draft class, just barely making the cut as a top 100 player. Reminder, only 60 players will hear their name called on draft night, so Trimble has quite a ways to go before he can reach that territory. He is one of three UNC players on the list, joining Wilson and forward Henri Veesaar.

Mar 19, 2026; Greenville, SC, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels guard Seth Trimble (7) dribbles against VCU Rams guard Brandon Jennings (0) in the second half of a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Of course, there’s always a chance that Trimble ends up being picked up as a two-way contract player by an NBA team if he doesn’t end up being drafted. Nonetheless, for now, Trimble will look to improve his draft stock ahead of the 2026 NBA Draft as he remains on the outside looking in based on current projections.