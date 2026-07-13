Several UNC Tar Heels Chosen on Day 1 of MLB Draft

A handful of North Carolina Tar Heels heard their names called on Day 1 of the MLB Draft, reflecting the success that the program enjoyed this past season.

North Carolina advanced all the way to the College World Series Finals this year, where they would fall just short of their first national title in program history, losing to Oklahoma. Nonetheless, UNC carried a loaded roster all season that helped them get that far, and many of their notable talents heard their names called on the first day of the 2026 MLB Draft.

Jake Schaffner, 20th Overall

Jun 21, 2026; Omaha, NE, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels shortstop Jake Schaffner (2) runs after hitting a two-run triple against the Oklahoma Sooners during the third inning at Charles Schwab Field. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Schaffner was chosen with the 20th overall pick by the Boston Red Sox. Most outlets had Schaffner being selected much later, but the Red Sox ultimately took a chance on him in the first round. Last season at UNC, he hit .356 with six home runs and 50 RBIs, while stealing 25 bases.

Owen Hull, 67th Overall

Jun 20, 2026; Omaha, NE, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels center fielder Owen Hull (8) grounds out against the Oklahoma Sooners during the ninth inning at Charles Schwab Field. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Hull will join his former North Carolina teammate in the Red Sox system as well. Boston selected the former Tar Heel outfielder with the 67th overall pick in the second round. Hull was a monster for the Tar Heels last season, hitting .393 with nine home runs and 87 RBIs, and earning First Team All-ACC honors. He and Schaffner led UNC’s powerful offense and helped propel them on their deep postseason run last season.

Jason DeCaro, 80th Overall

Jun 12, 2026; Omaha, NE, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels starting pitcher Jason DeCaro (29) celebrates after a strikeout against the Mississippi Rebels during the sixth inning at Charles Schwab Field. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

DeCaro was chosen in the third round, taken with the 80th overall pick by the Pittsburgh Pirates. The former ace of the Tar Heels’ pitching staff was sensational once again last season, pitching to an 11-3 record with a 2.87 ERA and 99 strikeouts. The two-time All-ACC selection was also a finalist for the Golden Spikes Award, and he’ll look to continue his success in the Pirates’ system.

Ryan Lynch, 97th Overall

Jun 21, 2026; Omaha, NE, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels starting pitcher Ryan Lynch (53) throws against the Oklahoma Sooners during the first inning at Charles Schwab Field. Mandatory Credit: Steven Branscombe-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Lynch spent two seasons with the Tar Heels from 2025 to 2026. After a very solid freshman year, Lynch’s numbers took a slight decline in 2026, finishing with a 5-4 record and a 4.21 ERA with 89 strikeouts last season. Nonetheless, the San Diego Padres felt confident enough to draft him with the 97th overall pick in the third round.

For the remainder of the draft, there are a few more hopefuls, such as Gavin Gallaher and Erik Paulsen, who will potentially hear their names called in the later rounds. UNC’s impressive 2026 campaign will likely go down in history as one of the best for the program ever, especially when considering the number of professionals that will emerge from it.