Top UNC Baseball Draft Prospects Positioned for Early Selection

The MLB Draft is getting closer and closer. After a very strong season from the North Carolina Tar Heels that saw them finish as the runner-ups in the College World Series, several players from this past year’s team could hear their names called at the draft.

UNC had a stable balance between high-powered offense and an elite pitching rotation that helped carry them to their deepest postseason run since reaching the national title game in back-to-back years in 2006 and 2007.

Cooper Nicholson (1) was among the stars for UNC baseball in the Tar Heels' series sweep against Pitt at Boshamer Stadium. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

ESPN released its final rankings ahead of the MLB Draft later this month, and several notable Tar Heels made the cut.

Jake Schaffner, 51st

Jun 21, 2026; Omaha, NE, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels shortstop Jake Schaffner (2) runs after hitting a two-run triple against the Oklahoma Sooners during the third inning at Charles Schwab Field. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The shortstop for North Carolina last season was remarkable. He hit .356 with 6 home runs and 50 RBI’s while also providing solid defense as the captain of the infield.

The speedy infielder also stole 25 bases and comes in as the 51st-best player available at this year’s draft. His speed will likely translate to the next level, which will make him a solid pickup for any team willing to take the chance on him.

Owen Hull, 62nd

Jun 21, 2026; Omaha, NE, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels center fielder Owen Hull (8) catches for an out against the Oklahoma Sooners during the fourth inning at Charles Schwab Field. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Outfielder Owen Hull was nothing short of incredible for the Tar Heels last season, hitting .393 with 9 home runs and 87 RBI’s.

He earned First-Team All-ACC honors for his efforts, and he comes up inside the top 65 on ESPN’s final rankings.

Ryan Lynch, 111th

Jun 21, 2026; Omaha, NE, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels starting pitcher Ryan Lynch (53) throws against the Oklahoma Sooners during the first inning at Charles Schwab Field. Mandatory Credit: Steven Branscombe-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Lynch pitched a 5-4 record with a 4.21 ERA and 89 strikeouts this past season.

He took a slight step from his impressive freshman season in 2025, but nonetheless was an important arm for the Tar Heels and comes in as the 111th-best player available.

Gavin Gallaher, 132nd

Jun 21, 2026; Omaha, NE, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels second baseman Gavin Gallaher (5) smiles while standing in the dugout before the game against the Oklahoma Sooners at Charles Schwab Field. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Gallaher was key in the postseason during his time with the Tar Heels . He won Regional MVP honors as a freshman and a sophomore, and collected 6 hits with 7 RBI’s as a junior in this past season’s College World Series.

In the 2026 season, he hit .292, with 12 home runs and 61 RBI’s. He also earned a Rawlings Gold Glove Award for his efforts at second base.

Jason DeCaro, 97th

May 31, 2024; Chapel Hill, NC, USA; North Carolina pitcher Jason DeCaro (29) pitches against the LIU Sharks during the NCAA regional in Chapel Hill, NC. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

DeCaro was the ace of the Tar Heels staff last season, pitching to an 11-3 record with a 2.87 ERA and 99 strikeouts. He was named a Golden Spikes Award Finalist for his efforts, and over the span of his three-year college career, he was named All-ACC twice .

He comes in just inside the top 100 in ESPN’s final rankings as he hopes to hear his name called during the draft.