Top UNC Baseball Draft Prospects Positioned for Early Selection
The MLB Draft is getting closer and closer. After a very strong season from the North Carolina Tar Heels that saw them finish as the runner-ups in the College World Series, several players from this past year’s team could hear their names called at the draft.
UNC had a stable balance between high-powered offense and an elite pitching rotation that helped carry them to their deepest postseason run since reaching the national title game in back-to-back years in 2006 and 2007.
ESPN released its final rankings ahead of the MLB Draft later this month, and several notable Tar Heels made the cut.
Jake Schaffner, 51st
The shortstop for North Carolina last season was remarkable. He hit .356 with 6 home runs and 50 RBI’s while also providing solid defense as the captain of the infield.
The speedy infielder also stole 25 bases and comes in as the 51st-best player available at this year’s draft. His speed will likely translate to the next level, which will make him a solid pickup for any team willing to take the chance on him.
Owen Hull, 62nd
Outfielder Owen Hull was nothing short of incredible for the Tar Heels last season, hitting .393 with 9 home runs and 87 RBI’s.
He earned First-Team All-ACC honors for his efforts, and he comes up inside the top 65 on ESPN’s final rankings.
Ryan Lynch, 111th
Lynch pitched a 5-4 record with a 4.21 ERA and 89 strikeouts this past season.
He took a slight step from his impressive freshman season in 2025, but nonetheless was an important arm for the Tar Heels and comes in as the 111th-best player available.
Gavin Gallaher, 132nd
Gallaher was key in the postseason during his time with the Tar Heels. He won Regional MVP honors as a freshman and a sophomore, and collected 6 hits with 7 RBI’s as a junior in this past season’s College World Series.
In the 2026 season, he hit .292, with 12 home runs and 61 RBI’s. He also earned a Rawlings Gold Glove Award for his efforts at second base.
Jason DeCaro, 97th
DeCaro was the ace of the Tar Heels staff last season, pitching to an 11-3 record with a 2.87 ERA and 99 strikeouts. He was named a Golden Spikes Award Finalist for his efforts, and over the span of his three-year college career, he was named All-ACC twice.
He comes in just inside the top 100 in ESPN’s final rankings as he hopes to hear his name called during the draft.
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Justin Backer brings a wealth of experience to his role as a college football and basketball general sports reporter On SI. Backer is a proud graduate of Florida Atlantic University with a Bachelor of Arts in Multimedia Studies, and has worked for such media companies as The Sporting News and the Palm Beach Post.