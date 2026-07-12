Skip to main content
All Tar Heels

Top UNC Baseball Draft Prospects Positioned for Early Selection

UNC could be well-represented throughout the draft.
Justin Backer|
UNC baseball pitcher Ryan Lynch (53) during a start at Duke on Friday, April 24, 2026.
UNC baseball pitcher Ryan Lynch (53) during a start at Duke on Friday, April 24, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The MLB Draft is getting closer and closer. After a very strong season from the North Carolina Tar Heels that saw them finish as the runner-ups in the College World Series, several players from this past year’s team could hear their names called at the draft. 

UNC had a stable balance between high-powered offense and an elite pitching rotation that helped carry them to their deepest postseason run since reaching the national title game in back-to-back years in 2006 and 2007. 

c
Cooper Nicholson (1) was among the stars for UNC baseball in the Tar Heels' series sweep against Pitt at Boshamer Stadium. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

ESPN released its final rankings ahead of the MLB Draft later this month, and several notable Tar Heels made the cut. 

Jake Schaffner, 51st

j
Jun 21, 2026; Omaha, NE, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels shortstop Jake Schaffner (2) runs after hitting a two-run triple against the Oklahoma Sooners during the third inning at Charles Schwab Field. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The shortstop for North Carolina last season was remarkable. He hit .356 with 6 home runs and 50 RBI’s while also providing solid defense as the captain of the infield.

The speedy infielder also stole 25 bases and comes in as the 51st-best player available at this year’s draft. His speed will likely translate to the next level, which will make him a solid pickup for any team willing to take the chance on him.

Owen Hull, 62nd

o
Jun 21, 2026; Omaha, NE, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels center fielder Owen Hull (8) catches for an out against the Oklahoma Sooners during the fourth inning at Charles Schwab Field. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Outfielder Owen Hull was nothing short of incredible for the Tar Heels last season, hitting .393 with 9 home runs and 87 RBI’s.

He earned First-Team All-ACC honors for his efforts, and he comes up inside the top 65 on ESPN’s final rankings. 

Ryan Lynch, 111th

r
Jun 21, 2026; Omaha, NE, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels starting pitcher Ryan Lynch (53) throws against the Oklahoma Sooners during the first inning at Charles Schwab Field. Mandatory Credit: Steven Branscombe-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Lynch pitched a 5-4 record with a 4.21 ERA and 89 strikeouts this past season.

He took a slight step from his impressive freshman season in 2025, but nonetheless was an important arm for the Tar Heels and comes in as the 111th-best player available. 

Gavin Gallaher, 132nd

g
Jun 21, 2026; Omaha, NE, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels second baseman Gavin Gallaher (5) smiles while standing in the dugout before the game against the Oklahoma Sooners at Charles Schwab Field. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Gallaher was key in the postseason during his time with the Tar Heels. He won Regional MVP honors as a freshman and a sophomore, and collected 6 hits with 7 RBI’s as a junior in this past season’s College World Series.

In the 2026 season, he hit .292, with 12 home runs and 61 RBI’s. He also earned a Rawlings Gold Glove Award for his efforts at second base. 

Jason DeCaro, 97th

j
May 31, 2024; Chapel Hill, NC, USA; North Carolina pitcher Jason DeCaro (29) pitches against the LIU Sharks during the NCAA regional in Chapel Hill, NC. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

DeCaro was the ace of the Tar Heels staff last season, pitching to an 11-3 record with a 2.87 ERA and 99 strikeouts. He was named a Golden Spikes Award Finalist for his efforts, and over the span of his three-year college career, he was named All-ACC twice.

He comes in just inside the top 100 in ESPN’s final rankings as he hopes to hear his name called during the draft. 

Add us as a preferred source on Google

Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations

Published
Justin Backer
JUSTIN BACKER

Justin Backer brings a wealth of experience to his role as a college football and basketball general sports reporter On SI. Backer is a proud graduate of Florida Atlantic University with a Bachelor of Arts in Multimedia Studies, and has worked for such media companies as The Sporting News and the Palm Beach Post.