Why UNC's Wilson Might Be Best Player in NBA Draft

North Carolina forward Caleb Wilson is one of the best players available at this year’s NBA Draft, with some people thinking he may be the single best player available.

As a freshman, Wilson was one of the best players in college basketball, averaging 19.8 points and 9.4 rebounds per game, shooting 58 percent from the field, and averaging over a block and a steal on defense. He earned All-American honors for his efforts, and he’ll be immortalized as one of the best Tar Heels ever, as he’ll have his jersey retired in the rafters of the Dean E. Smith Center, cementing his status as one of the best players in North Carolina history.

Feb 14, 2026; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels forward Caleb Wilson (8) on the bench in the second half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

His season was cut short in February due to a wrist/thumb injury, so the world was robbed of seeing Wilson compete in the NCAA Tournament, where the Tar Heels lost to VCU in the first round. Nonetheless, everyone saw more than enough to be convinced that Wilson was a special talent, even without him appearing in the Big Dance for the Tar Heels.

May 12, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; Caleb Wilson participates in the 2026 NBA Draft Combine at Wintrust Arena. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | David Banks-Imagn Images

Wilson Still Has Room To Grow

Wilson’s ability to make an impact on both ends of the floor at his size has made scouts drool over his potential. He also has plenty of room to grow, as he can improve his three-point shooting and playmaking to become a more all-around player in the near future.

Feb 14, 2026; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels forward Caleb Wilson (8) and center Henri Veesaar (13) on the bench in the second half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

As such, many scouts at the next level believe Wilson has an incredibly high potential to become an NBA star. Currently, Wilson is projected as a top-four pick on most mock draft boards, with most believing he will be selected third or fourth overall.

However, The Athletic’s David Aldridge says that from what he has heard from various executives around the league, the general consensus is that Wilson will be a star one day at the next level.

Feb 23, 2026; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels forward Caleb Wilson (8) and the bench react in the second half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Wilson Earns High Praise

“Although Wilson did not receive any votes in our poll, several of the respondents said they can envision Wilson developing into the best player in the draft,” Aldridge wrote, referencing a poll taken from the executives in which they were asked to vote for who they believe will be selected first overall.

For now, Wilson will look to keep improving his draft stock as much as possible heading into the 2026 NBA Draft. After an incredibly memorable one-and-done career at UNC, he’ll look to further his legacy by having a similarly impactful career in the NBA.