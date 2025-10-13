Henri Veesaar Is Among the Best Bigs in College Basketball
For starters, this is who the UNC men's basketball team as its frontcourt: Ven-Allen Lubin, Jae'Lyn Withers, Jalen Washington, James Brown and Ty Claude. But how does that compare to North Carolina's frontcourt for the 2025-2026 season? Not even close, there is not as much depth in Hubert Davis' fifth season as head coach.
Fast forward to now, this is who North Carolina will have as its frontcourt: Caleb Wilson, Henri Veesaar, Jarin Stevenson, James Brown, Zayden High and Ivan Matlekovic. This group, compared to last, contains six bigs, all with many different with a wide variety of skills in their games.
Wilson, the five-star and potential 2026 NBA Draft pick, can do-it-all. Veesaar, a 7-footer, can catch lobs and hold down the defense with his lengthy wingspan. Stevenson can stretch the floor and run in transition. Brown has put on muscle over the offseason, which should pay off in him earning playing time, while High makes his return to the team after missing last year.
All things considered, according to Sports Illustrated's Kevin Sweeney, the Tar Heels have one of the best 15 centers in college basketball season — Veesaar, from Tallin, Gastonia. The Arizona transfer who played under Tommy Lloyd and former Tar Heel, Caleb Love, chose Chapel Hill as his home after the help of senior guard Seth Trimble during his visit.
Veesaar Will Hold the Paint Down for Davis, Tar Heels
North Carolina will have no trouble in the frontcourt, unlike last season — trying various lineups to see what will stick, what works and what does not — but after many tries, Davis ended up with Withers and Lubin during postseason play, which worked to some extent — courtesy of Withers' hot shooting.
Sweeney has Veesar listed at No. 9 with the following players placed above him in order: Tarris Reed Jr. (UConn), Morez Johnson Jr. (Michigan), Flory Bidunga (Kansas), Jayden Quaintance (Kentucky), Graham Ike (Gonzaga), Tomislav Ivisic (Illinois), Nate Bittle (Oregon) and Zuby Ejiofor (St. John's).
Veesaar will be lethal on the pick-and-roll actions, along with the pick-and-pop, as Davis enjoys having bigs that can hit a three-pointer (just like Brady Manek during the 2021-2022 season).
But one crucial aspect of the former Wildcat's game is his ability to catch lobs, making defenders choose whether or not to bite on the guard handling the ball or drop and defend a possible lob attempt.
Veesaar did not start last at Arizona last season, but will not have all the game action he can ask for under Davis' tutelage to make an even bigger impact.
